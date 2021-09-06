Netwerk: I Need You

Out this month on Jerome Derradji’s Past Due Records is an official reissue of Netwerk’s lost boogie album “I Need You” on gatefold double LP or CD with booklet. Both include 8 unreleased songs and the story of the band written by me. Here’s an excerpt:

Netwerk was one of New York’s best funk R&B studio projects, created by three prolific New York session musicians: guitar player Kevin Robinson, drummer Howard King, and keyboard player Kenni Hairston. The group’s only album, I Need You, was recorded for Salsoul Records in 1984, but was never released due to the label’s mounting financial issues. Licensee Rams Horn Records in the Netherlands pressed 200 copies, under a misspelling of the band’s name and using recycled artwork, before the LP was pulled from the market, making it one of the rarest albums in the Salsoul catalog.