Every superhero has an origin story, and I am excited to share the one-of-a-kind tale of Captain Sky via reissues of his first two albums, The Adventures Of Captain Sky and Pop Goes The Captain on Jerome Derradji’s Past Due Records. Daryl L. Cameron became Captain Sky in 1977, recording his first album with money from his folks, then shopping it to famed Chicago record exec Eddie Thomas, who got Cameron signed with AVI Records on the West Coast. Cameron’s unique brand of cosmic funk has since been sampled by countless big-name hip-hop artists. His image as a cape-donning 6’7″ tall singer and bass player is inspiring and enduring. These reissues on vinyl and CD feature never before seen photos and liner notes by yours truly. Pick them up while you can at Bandcamp.