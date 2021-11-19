Horizon: Magic Music

The Story of Horizon – San Antonio, TX 1977-84

This month on Past Due Records, Jerome Derradji releases a collection of funky music by Horizon including all of the band’s rare, sought-after 45s along with 10 previously unreleased songs and a history of the band written by me.

San Antonio, Texas has never been known as a hotspot for driving boogie/funk music and sweet modern soul. Nevertheless, Horizon, formed by the three Boggess brothers and Freddy Carrillo, had a five-year run of local fame in the early 1980s during which they consistently scored radio play on South Texas pop and soul stations, played large local parties, and even opened for the Commodores.

Order it now on Bandcamp

