2023 Chart and Year in Review

This year I focused more on experiencing live music than acquiring new albums. Highlights included 700 Bliss at Sleeping Village, Shanta Nurullah at ESS, Daoui (Oui Ennui & Angel Bat Dawid) and Natural Information Society at Plantasia, Loraine James at Empty Bottle, Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe at Elastic Arts, and a performance of La Monte Young and Marian Zazeela’s “The Second Dream” by The Theater of Eternal Music Brass Ensemble.
Nevertheless, below is an alphabetical selection of recommended releases. I discovered several of them over the past couple of weeks thanks to lists by others. I’m currently drawn to lengthy, immersive pieces that encourage engaged listening.
- Sarah Davachi: Long Gradus (Late Music)
- Laurel Halo: Atlas (Awe)
- Catherine Christer Hennix: Solo for Tamburium (Blank Forms Editions)
- Loraine James: Gentle Confrontation (Hyperdub)
- Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe: Telemarketers OST (Invada Records)
- Natural Information Society: Since Time Is Gravity (Eremite Records)
- Purelink: Signs (Peak Oil)
- Lucy Railton: Corner Dancer (Modern Love)
- Moritz Von Oswald: Silencio (Tresor)
- Beau Wanzer: A Dead Person’s Monologue (iDEAL Recordings)