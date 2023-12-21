2023 Chart and Year in Review

This year I focused more on experiencing live music than acquiring new albums. Highlights included 700 Bliss at Sleeping Village, Shanta Nurullah at ESS, Daoui (Oui Ennui & Angel Bat Dawid) and Natural Information Society at Plantasia, Loraine James at Empty Bottle, Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe at Elastic Arts, and a performance of La Monte Young and Marian Zazeela’s “The Second Dream” by The Theater of Eternal Music Brass Ensemble.

Nevertheless, below is an alphabetical selection of recommended releases. I discovered several of them over the past couple of weeks thanks to lists by others. I’m currently drawn to lengthy, immersive pieces that encourage engaged listening.

Photos

700 Bliss at Sleeping Village

Shanta Nurullah at ESS

Natural Information Society at Plantasia

Daoui (Oui Ennui & Angel Bat Dawid) at Plantasia

Loraine James at Empty Bottle