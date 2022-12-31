2022 Favorite LPs

Here are my favorite releases of the year in alphabetical order. I’m skewing jazz these days, and I am slightly biased towards artists I’ve been lucky enough to see live. Another caveat: there will likely be a handful of additional 2022 releases trickling into my collection in the coming week. Pictured here is my listening buddy, Fern.
- Nik Colk Void: Bucked Up Space (Editions Mego)
- Sarah Davachi: Two Sisters (Late Music)
- Hieroglyphic Being: The Shittest Sounds U Don’t Ever Want 2 Hear With Spiritual Name Titles 2 Prove How Deep I Am (Mathematics)
- I AM: Beyond (Division 81 Records)
- Gábor Lázár: Boundary Object (Planet Mu)
- Jeff Mills: Mind Power Mind Control (Axis)
- Moor Mother: Jazz Codes (Anti)
- Jamal Moss: Thanks 4 The Tracks U Lost (Modern Love)
- Jeff Parker: Mondays At The Enfield Tennis Academy (Aguirre Records)
- 700 Bliss: Nothing To Declare (Hyperdub)
- Sun Ra Arkestra Directed by Marshall Allen: Living Sky (Omni Sound)
- Whatever The Weather: Whatever The Weather (Ghostly International)