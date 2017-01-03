Ron Hardy Mixes Part 2

Ron Hardy

Continued from part one. All mixes courtesy of Marcus Chapman.

Key:   Chicago   Detroit   import   unidentified

Photo copyright: Reggie Corner, The Way We Were

1990 Ron Hardy “Live at AKAs August ‘90”

  1. ? [house]
  2. Jesse Saunders: On and On (5A)
  3. 808 State: Pacific State
  4. Persia: Inch by Inch
  5. Goody Goody: It Looks Like Love
  6. Johnny Hammond: Los Conquistadores Chocolates
  7. Class Action: Weekend (edit)
  8. Bohannon: Lets Start The Dance
  9. Isaac Hayes: I Can’t Turn Around (edit)
  10. Diana Ross: No One Gets the Prize
  11. Janice McClain: Smack Dab in the Middle
  12. ? [29:22 K-Alexi house?]
  13. Rinder & Lewis: Anger
  14. Gaz: Sing Sing (House Mix)
  15. Spinners: Mighty Love
  16. Bumblebee Unlimited: Love Bug
  17. Lil’ Louis & The World: Nyce & Slo (The Blow Horn Edit)/train effect
  18. Billy Frazier & Friends: Billy Who?
  19. Womack and Womack: Baby I’m Scared of You
  20. Lyn Collins: Think (About It)
  21. The Dells: Adventure (No Way Back - No Way Back Pt. 2) (edit)
  22. Ron Trent: Altered States [briefly]

1990 Ron Hardy “All the Way” Part 1

  1. Powerline: Double Journey
  2. Chanelle: One Man
  3. Liaisons Dangereuses: Peut Être … Pas
  4. James Brown: Bodyheat
  5. Chaka Khan: I’m Every Woman (Dancin’ Danny Dee Remix)
  6. Brenda and the Tabulations: Let’s Go All the Way (Down)
  7. ? [26:05 Brother’s Gonna Work It Out cover]
  8. Ecstasy, Passion & Pain: Touch and Go/?
  9. Diana Ross: Love Hangover (edit)
  10. The Jackson 5: Forever Came Today
  11. Ripple: The Beat Goes On and On
  12. T-Connection: Do What You Wanna Do (edit)
  13. Gherkin Jerks: Parameters

1990 Ron Hardy “All the Way” Part 2

  1. War: Galaxy
  2. Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Bad Luck
  3. James Brown: If You Don’t Give A Dogone About It
  4. Gwen Guthrie: It Should Have Been You
  5. Nick Straker Band: A Little Bit of Jazz
  6. Bas Noir: I’m Glad You Came To Me
  7. Chip E.: It’s House [with backwards segments]
  8. Nitzer Ebb: Control I’m Here
  9. Phreek: I’m A Big Freak (R•U•1•2)
  10. Yellow Magic Orchestra: Computer Game (Theme From The Invader)
  11. Sylvester: Dance (Disco Heat)

1989 Ron Hardy “Underwater” Part 1 (aka #1661. 1989HardyUnderwater_)

  1. Viola: These Things Happen
  2. Gherkin Jerks: Tar-Disc
  3. Donna Summer: Bad Girls
  4. Bohannon: Lets Start The Dance
  5. Sylvester: I Need You (Howard Merritt Underground Mix)
  6. Da Rebels: It’s Time To Jack The House
  7. Marshall Jefferson: Move Your Body (House Your Body)
  8. Fingers Inc.: Music Take Me Up
  9. Caroline Crawford: Coming on Strong
  10. T-Connection: Do What You Wanna Do
  11. Brainstorm: Lovin’ Is Really My Game
  12. ? [43:00 JB edit]

1989 Ron Hardy “Underwater” Part 2

  1. Sleezy D.: I’ve Lost Control (House Side)
  2. Third World: Now That We’ve Found Love (break)
  3. Giorgio Moroder: I Wanna Rock You
  4. Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Don’t Leave Me This Way
  5. Liquid Liquid: Optimo
  6. Liaisons Dangereuses: Peut Être … Pas
  7. Harry Thumann: Underwater
  8. Dinosaur L: Go Bang! #5 (Francois K mix)
  9. Taana Gardner: When You Touch Me
  10. Inner Life: Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
  11. Raul de Souza: Sweet Lucy
  12. Billy Frazier & Friends: Billy Who?

1989 Ron Hardy “Not Your Average House” Part 1

  1. Teena Marie: I Need Your Lovin
  2. Natalie Cole: Annie Mae
  3. The Brothers Johnson: I’ll Be Good To You
  4. Belle Epoque: Miss Broadway
  5. Tullio de Piscopo: Stop Bajon
  6. The Spinners: Mighty Love
  7. Eddie Kendricks: He’s a Friend
  8. Odyssey: Inside Out
  9. Imagination: Just an Illusion
  10. Third World: Dancing on the Floor
  11. Stevie Wonder: Boogie on Reggae Woman
  12. Sylvia Striplin: Give Me Your Love

1989 Ron Hardy “Not Your Average House” Part 2

  1. Evelyn “Champagne” King: I Don’t Know If It’s Right
  2. Eartha Kitt: Where Is My Man
  3. Labelle: Messin’ With My Mind
  4. Sharon Redd: Beat the Street
  5. Viola: These Things Happen
  6. Vanity 6: Nasty Girl
  7. Master Jay and Michael Dee: T.S.O.B. (Part 2)
  8. The Emotions: I Don’t Wanna Lose Your Love
  9. The Whispers: And The Beat Goes On
  10. Wood, Brass & Steel: Funkanova
  11. Jungle Wonz: The Jungle (edit)
  12. Earth to Mickey (CK’s Duet Space Rap)
  13. Love Committee: Just as Long as I Got You
  14. Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway: Back Together Again

1988 Ron Hardy “Straight Up House” Part 1

  1. ? [acid track]
  2. ? [1:45 beats]
  3. Wood, Brass & Steel: Funkanova
  4. Thelma Houston: I’m Here Again (edit)
  5. GQ: Disco Nights
  6. Bumblebee Unlimited: Everybody Dance
  7. Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Bad Luck
  8. Love Committee: Just as Long as I Got You
  9. Brainstorm: Lovin’ Is Really My Game
  10. Rhythim Is Rhythim: Kaos
  11. Liaisons Dangereuses: Avant Après Mars [sped up w/beats]
  12. Ten City: Devotion

1988 Ron Hardy “Straight Up House” Part 2

  1. Ten City: Devotion
  2. Musique: In the Bush
  3. Phuture: Acid Tracks
  4. Caroline Crawford: Coming on Strong
  5. Janice McClain: Smack Dab in the Middle
  6. First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (edit of Disco Madness remix)
  7. Ripple: The Beat Goes On and On
  8. Sylvester: I Need You (Howard Merritt Underground Mix)
  9. The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh, I Love It (Love Break)/MFSB: Love Is the Message (Special Edits by Mr. K)
  10. Tavares: It Only Takes a Minute
  11. First Choice: Double Cross

1988 Ron Hardy “Fix It Man” Part 1

  1. Donna McGhee: It Ain’t No Big Thing
  2. Brainstorm: Lovin’ Is Really My Game
  3. B.T. Express: Energy To Burn
  4. Ripple: The Beat Goes On and On
  5. Sylvester: Can’t Stop Dancing
  6. Revelation: Get Ready for This
  7. Taana Gardner: When You Touch Me
  8. Debbie Jacobs: Don’t You Want My Love
  9. Ragtyme feat. T.C. Roper: Fix It Man
  10. ESG: Moody
  11. James Brown: If You Don’t Give A Dogone About It
  12. Lyn Collins: Think (About It)

1988 Ron Hardy “Fix It Man” Part 2

  1. Side Effect: Always There
  2. The Whatnauts: Help Is on the Way
  3. Foxy: Tena’s Song
  4. The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh, I Love It (Love Break)
  5. Nick Straker Band: A Little Bit of Jazz
  6. Third World: Dancing on the Floor
  7. Positive Force: We Got the Funk
  8. Donald Byrd and the Blackbyrds: Rock Creek Park
  9. Quincy Jones: Razzamatazz
  10. War: Galaxy
  11. The Rolling Stones Miss You
  12. ? [32:47 house track with faint chimes]
  13. Billy Frazier & Friends: Billy Who?
  14. Stephanie Mills: Put Your Body In It
  15. Patrice Rushen: Never Gonna Give You Up
  16. Kasso: One More Round (86 House Mix)

1987 Ron Hardy “Xtra Deep” [Note: could be Lee Collins]

  1. Convertion: Let’s Do It
  2. Donna McGhee: Mister Blindman
  3. Hydro featuring Lorna: I’ll Make Your Day Tonight
  4. LTG Exchange: Waterbed (Inst.)
  5. Candido: Dancin’ & Prancin’
  6. Tata Vega: I Just Keep Thinking About You Baby
  7. Blue Magic: Welcome To The Club

1987 Ron Hardy “Searching Tape”

  1. Unlimited Touch: Searching to Find the One
  2. Rose Royce: Do Your Dance
  3. Empress: Dyin’ to Be Dancin’
  4. The Charlie Calello Orchestra & Singers: Sing Sing Sing
  5. Teena Marie: I Need Your Lovin
  6. beats/acapellas
  7. Armando: Land of Confusion
  8. First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (edit of Disco Madness remix)
  9. Rare Essence: Disco Fever
  10. James Brown: If You Don’t Give A Dogone About It

1987 Ron Hardy “Pull Up” Part 1

  1. Grace Jones: Pull Up To The Bumper (Party Version)
  2. Coati Mundi: Que Pasa / Me No Pop I
  3. Mr. Fingers: The Juice
  4. Savage Progress: Heart Begin to Beat (An Extended Mad Mix)
  5. Jungle Wonz: The Jungle (edit)
  6. Suzy Q: Get on Up & Do It Again
  7. beats/Denise LaSalle: May the Funk Be with You [intro]
  8. Phuture: Acid Trax
  9. Jesse Saunders: Funk-U-Up (Drum Apella)/Liaisons Dangereuses: Avant Après Mars
  10. Frankie Goes To Hollywood: Welcome To The Pleasuredome (Fruitness Mix)

1987 Ron Hardy “Pull Up” Part 2

  1. On The House: Pleasure Control
  2. The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh, I Love It (Love Break)
  3. Inner Life: Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
  4. ? [18:52 Mr. Fingers/Marshall Jefferson?]
  5. Wood, Brass & Steel: Funkanova
  6. Stevie Wonder: I Wish
  7. Rose Royce: Car Wash
  8. On the House: Ride the Rhythm
  9. Caroline Crawford: Coming on Strong
  10. Chip E.: It’s House
  11. Kasso: One More Round (86 House Mix)

1987 Ron Hardy “Gigolo” Part 1

  1. The Trammps: Body Contact Contract
  2. Billy Frazier & Friends: Billy Who?
  3. B.T. Express: Express
  4. Eddie Kendricks: Girl You Need a Change of Mind
  5. The Salsoul Orchestra: You’re Just the Right Size
  6. Diana Ross: No One Gets the Prize
  7. Visual: Somehow, Someway
  8. Side Effect: Always There
  9. Ecstasy, Passion & Pain: Touch and Go
  10. Mary Wells: Gigolo
  11. Quincy Jones: Razzamatazz
  12. L.T.D.: Love to the World
  13. Diana Ross: Love Hangover

1987 Ron Hardy “Gigolo” Part 2

  1. Ian Dury/The Seven Seas Players: Spasticus Autisticus
  2. Parlet: Pleasure Principle
  3. Brass Construction: Movin’
  4. Foxy: Get Off
  5. Archie Bell & The Drells: Everybody Have a Good Time
  6. Soft Cell: Tainted Dub
  7. Raul de Souza: Sweet Lucy
  8. Lil’ Louis: Frequency Track
  9. Mr. Fingers: Washing Machine
  10. Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Don’t Leave Me This Way
  11. Made In USA: Melodies (break)
  12. Machine: There But for The Grace of God Go I
  13. First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (edit of Disco Madness remix)
  14. First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder [remix?]
  15. Billy Paul: Only The Strong Survive (edit)

1987 Ron Hardy “Get Over”

  1. First Choice: Doctor Love (Shep Pettibone Special Remix)
  2. Wood, Brass & Steel: Funkanova
  3. Sylvester: Dance (Disco Heat)
  4. Taana Gardner: When You Touch Me
  5. Nightlife Unlimited: Peaches & Prunes (edit)
  6. Stephanie Mills: You Can Get Over
  7. Revelation: Get Ready for This
  8. Ashford & Simpson: Found a Cure
  9. Stevie Wonder: Do Like You
  10. Janice McClain: Smack Dab in the Middle
  11. The Dells: Get on Down
  12. Archie Bell & The Drells: Everybody Have A Good Time
  13. Double Exposure: Ten Percent (Disco Madness remix)
  14. First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (edit of Disco Madness remix)
  15. Class Action: Weekend (edit)
  16. Willie Hutch: Brother’s Gonna Work It Out
  17. The J.B.’s: Doing It To Death (Part 1 & 2)
  18. On The House: Pleasure Control
  19. Double Exposure: My Love Is Free (Disco Madness remix)
  20. The Dells: Love Connection
  21. The Dells: God Helps Those (Who Help Themselves)

1987 Ron Hardy “10-28-87”

  1. War: Galaxy
  2. Rhythim Is Rhythim: Kaos
  3. Caroline Crawford: Coming on Strong
  4. Coffee: I Wanna Be With You
  5. Fingers Inc.: A Love of My Own
  6. beats/acapellas
  7. Fingers Inc.: A Love of My Own [again]
  8. Rare Essence: Disco Fever
  9. The Originals: Down to Love Town (edit)
  10. Fingers Inc.: Distant Planet (Instr)
  11. Diana Ross: Love Hangover
  12. MFSB feat. The Three Degrees: T.S.O.P. (The Sound of Philadelphia)
  13. Sylvia Striplin: Give Me Your Love
  14. Eddie Kendricks: Goin’ Up In Smoke
  15. The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh, I Love It (Love Break)
  16. James Brown: If You Don’t Give A Dogone About It
  17. Rhythim Is Rhythim: Strings of Life
  18. Lyn Collins: Think (About It)
  19. Stevie Wonder: Do Like You

1987 Ron Hardy “1-24-87” Part 1

  1. Master C & J: Face It
  2. Carolyn Harding: Memories
  3. J.M. Silk: I Can’t Turn Around (early version)/First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder acapella
  4. Dee Dee Bridgewater: Bad for Me (break)
  5. Jungle Wonz: The Jungle
  6. Ripple: The Beat Goes On and On
  7. Omni featuring Connee Draper: Out of My Hands
  8. Dinosaur L: Go Bang! #5 (Francois K mix)/? [drums]
  9. B.T. Express: Peace Pipe

1987 Ron Hardy “1-24-87” Part 2

  1. Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle: Baby Wants to Ride
  2. Front Line Orchestra: Don’t Turn Your Back On Me
  3. Teddy Pendergrass: You Can’t Hide From Yourself
  4. Robert Owens: Bring Down the Walls
  5. Larry Heard: Acid Dreams
  6. Mr. Fingers: Can You Feel It
  7. beats
  8. Fingers Inc.: A Path/Virgo: Go Wild Rhythm Trax A1
  9. Carl Bean: I Was Born This Way
  10. Cheryl Lynn: You Saved My Day/Chaka Khan: I’m Every Woman (edit)

1987 Ron Hardy “Live at La Mirage” Part 1

  1. Nick Straker Band: A Little Bit of Jazz
  2. Loleatta Holloway: Dreamin’ (break)
  3. Rhythim Is Rhythim: Move It
  4. A Taste of Honey: Boogie Oogie Oogie
  5. Jungle Wonz: Time Marches On
  6. Diana Ross: Love Hangover
  7. Willie Hutch: Brother’s Gonna Work It Out
  8. Phuture: Acid Tracks
  9. The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh, I Love It (Love Break)
  10. Janice McClain: Smack Dab in the Middle (break)
  11. Natalie Cole: Annie Mae
  12. Double Exposure: My Love Is Free (Disco Madness remix)
  13. James Brown: If You Don’t Give A Dogone About It
  14. Rose Royce: Do Your Dance
  15. Teddy Pendergrass: You Can’t Hide From Yourself
  16. Blue Magic: Welcome to the Club (edit)

1987 Ron Hardy “Live at La Mirage” Part 2

  1. Thompson & Lenoir: Can’t Stop the House (Instrumental)
  2. Evelyn “Champagne” King: I Don’t Know If It’s Right (edit)
  3. Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Bad Luck
  4. The O’Jays: I Love Music
  5. Wood, Brass & Steel: Funkanova
  6. Inner Life: Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
  7. Stevie Wonder: As
  8. Rose Royce: Car Wash
  9. James Brown: Bodyheat
  10. Kikrokos: Life Is A Jungle (edit)/beats
  11. Made In USA: Melodies (break)
  12. Rhythim Is Rhythim: Move It
  13. Alessandro Novaga: Faces Drums 4
  14. Liaisons Dangereuses: Avant Après Mars
  15. Johnny Hammond: Los Conquistadores Chocolates

1987 Ron Hardy “On Fire” Part 1

  1. Wood, Brass & Steel: Funkanova
  2. Robert Owens: Your Mind
  3. Unlimited Touch: I Hear Music In The Streets
  4. ? [10:33 disco beat loop]
  5. Klein & M.B.O.: The MBO Theme
  6. Revelation: Get Ready for This (edit)
  7. Blue Magic: Welcome to the Club (edit)
  8. MFSB feat. The Three Degrees: T.S.O.P. (The Sound of Philadelphia)
  9. Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Don’t Leave Me This Way
  10. Rhythim Is Rhythim: Strings of Life
  11. James Brown: Bodyheat
  12. Rose Royce: It Makes You Feel Like Dancin’
  13. The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh, I Love It (Love Break)
  14. Nick Straker Band: A Little Bit of Jazz
  15. Brass Construction: Movin’
  16. Womack and Womack: Baby I’m Scared of You

1987 Ron Hardy “On Fire” Part 2

  1. Diana Ross: Love Hangover
  2. Stevie Wonder: I Wish
  3. L.T.D.: Love to the World
  4. Lenny Williams: Midnight Girl
  5. The Players Association: Love Hangover
  6. Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes: Prayin’
  7. Rare Essence: Disco Fever
  8. Risque III: Risque Madness
  9. Phreek: I’m A Big Freak (R•U•1•2)
  10. ? [25:54 house w/”move” and whistle]
  11. ? [29:43 acid]
  12. El Coco: Cocomotion
  13. Armando: Land of Confusion
  14. First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (edit of Disco Madness remix)
  15. B.T. Express: Peace Pipe [edit or remake?]
  16. Phuture: Phuture Jacks
  17. Rhythim Is Rhythim: The Dance

1986 Ron Hardy “Live Bootleg From the Crowd at the Music Box”

  1. Direct Current: Everybody Here Must Party
  2. Mr. Fingers: The Juice
  3. Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Don’t Leave Me This Way
  4. Billy Paul: Only the Strong Survive (edit)
  5. Fingers Inc.: It’s Over
  6. Teddy Pendergrass: You Can’t Hide From Yourself
  7. Sleezy D.: Trust Track
  8. Eddie Kendricks: Girl You Need a Change of Mind
  9. Kikrokos: Life Is A Jungle (edit)/train sound
  10. Made In USA: Melodies (break)
  11. Dan Hartman: Vertigo/Relight My Fire
  12. beats/acapellas
  13. Third World: Now That We’ve Found Love (break)
  14. Billy Frazier & Friends: Billy Who?

1986 Ron Hardy “Money Love”

  1. Loose Joints: Is It All Over My Face
  2. Dinosaur L: Go Bang! #5
  3. Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Don’t Leave Me This Way
  4. Black Ivory: Mainline
  5. The Charlie Calello Orchestra: Sing, Sing, Sing
  6. Roy Ayers Ubiquity: Running Away
  7. Bumblebee Unlimited: I Got a Big Bee
  8. Positive Force: We Got the Funk
  9. Third World: Try Jah Love
  10. Master Jay and Michael Dee: T.S.O.B. (The Sound of Brooklyn)
  11. T.W. Funkmasters: Love Money
  12. Parlet: Pleasure Principle

1986 Ron Hardy “Mighty Real”

  1. Sylvester: You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)
  2. Jimmy “Bo” Horne: Spank/The Whispers: And The Beat Goes On/etc. [medley?]
  3. First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder
  4. The Salsoul Orchestra: You’re Just the Right Size
  5. Chaka Khan: I’m Every Woman (edit)
  6. Chaka Khan: Clouds/thunder sound effects
  7. People’s Choice: Do It Anyway You Wanna
  8. The Dells: Adventure (No Way Back - No Way Back Pt. 2) (edit)
  9. Dynasty: I Don’t Want To Be A Freak (But I Can’t Help Myself)
  10. Gary’s Gang: Keep on Dancin’

1986 Ron Hardy “Godfather” Part 1

  1. House People: Godfather of House [unknown version]
  2. Etta James: All the Way Down
  3. Loleatta Holloway: Catch Me on the Rebound (Disco Madness remix)
  4. Gino Soccio: Dancer
  5. Stargard: Wear It Out
  6. The Jackson 5: Forever Came Today
  7. Thelma Houston: I’m Here Again (break)
  8. The Ritchie Family: Give Me a Break
  9. Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle: Baby Wants to Ride
  10. Machine: There But for The Grace of God Go I
  11. Hiccup Track [It’s House?]

1986 Ron Hardy “Godfather” Part 2

  1. Chip E.: It’s Dub
  2. Chip E.: It’s House
  3. beats/Liaisons Dangereuses: Avant Après Mars
  4. Was (Not Was): Tell Me That I’m Dreaming (Souped-Up Version)
  5. Steve “Silk” Hurley: I Don’t Know (aka Shooting Stars)
  6. Frankie Goes To Hollywood: Welcome to the Pleasuredome [unknown mix]
  7. Sheila E.: A Love Bizarre
  8. Black Gold: C’mon Stop
  9. The Police: Voices Inside My Head

1986 Ron Hardy “Cowboys & Gangsters” Part 1

  1. Blue Magic: Welcome to the Club (edit)
  2. Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Bad Luck
  3. Denise LaSalle: May the Funk Be with You [intro]
  4. Raul de Souza: Sweet Lucy/Bessie Smith sample
  5. Bumblebee Unlimited: Love Bug/[clap your hands, baby samples]
  6. Eddie Kendricks: Girl You Need a Change of Mind/beats
  7. Isaac Hayes: I Can’t Turn Around (edit)
  8. Carl Bean: I Was Born This Way
  9. Evelyn “Champagne” King: I Don’t Know If It’s Right (edit)
  10. Gichy Dan: Cowboys and Gangsters

1986 Ron Hardy “Cowboys & Gangsters” Part 2

  1. Gichy Dan: Cowboys and Gangsters
  2. ? [1:05 beats and horns-Lil Louis?]
  3. Bruce Johnston: Pipeline
  4. Roy Ayers Ubiquity: Running Away
  5. Virgo: R U Hot Enough
  6. Colonel Abrams: I’m Not Gonna Let You
  7. Class Action: Weekend (edit)/Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Don’t Leave Me This Way
  8. The Intruders: I’ll Always Love My Mama
  9. Diana Ross: No One Gets the Prize (edit)/First Choice: Love and Happiness (intro)
  10. First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (edit)
  11. beats
  12. Trussel: I Love It [break]
  13. Sade: Maureen
  14. Mother’s Finest: Love Changes

1986 Ron Hardy “5 Star Freakin’ Time”

  1. Secret Weapon: Must Be The Music
  2. Double Exposure: Ten Percent
  3. Lenny Williams: Midnight Girl (edit)
  4. Sergio Mendes: I’ll Tell You
  5. Peter Brown: Baby Gets High
  6. Jerry Butler: (I Love To See You) Dancin’
  7. Teddy Pendergrass: Only You
  8. Janice McClain: Smack Dab in the Middle
  9. Deniece Williams: I’ve Got the Next Dance
  10. Chaka Khan: I’m Every Woman
  11. Patrice Rushen: Forget Me Nots
  12. M.F.S.B.: We Got The Time
  13. Asphalt Jungle: Freakin’ Time
  14. Linda Clifford: Runaway Love
  15. Linda Clifford: Don’t Give It Up
  16. Gwen Guthrie: Seventh Heaven
  17. ? [67:30 disco w/space effects]
  18. ? [67:56 The Salsoul Orchestra/Montana Orchestra?]
  19. ? [70:46 Weekend cover]
  20. Fingers Inc.: Distant Planet (Instr)/? [79:12 Al Di Meola “Sequencer”?]

1986 Ron Hardy “Half Deep Killer” Part 1 (Tracks Half)

  1. Fingers Inc.: It’s Over [early version?]
  2. Cymande: Bra (edit)
  3. ? [15:15 Marshall Jefferson?]
  4. beats/Liaisons Dangereuses: Avant Après Mars
  5. Marshall Jefferson: Destination [unreleased]
  6. Powerline: Double Journey
  7. On The House: Pleasure Control (Dub)

1986 Ron Hardy “Half Deep Killer” Part 2 (Deep Half)

  1. Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Don’t Leave Me This Way
  2. The Originals: Down to Love Town (edit)
  3. Parlet: Pleasure Principle
  4. Loleatta Holloway: Dreamin’ (break)
  5. Blue Magic: Welcome to the Club (edit)
  6. South Shore Commission: We’re On The Right Track
  7. Roy Ayers Ubiquity: Running Away
  8. Tavares: It Only Takes a Minute
  9. Isaac Hayes: I Can’t Turn Around (edit)
  10. Made In USA: Never Gonna Let You Go (edit)
  11. Montana Sextet: Heavy Vibes
  12. Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Bad Luck (edit)
  13. The Jackson 5: Forever Came Today

1986 Ron Hardy “Music Box Classic ‘86” Part 1

  1. Sleezy D.: I’ve Lost Control (Space Side)
  2. The Children: Work The Box
  3. Kikrokos: Life Is A Jungle (edit)
  4. Nightlife Unlimited: Peaches & Prunes (edit)
  5. Chip E.: It’s House
  6. First Choice: Love and Happiness (intro)
  7. Marshall Jefferson: Destination [unreleased]
  8. Gwen Guthrie: It Should Have Been You [remix or edit?]
  9. Teddy Pendergrass: The More I Get, The More I Want (edit)
  10. Class Action: Weekend (edit)
  11. The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh, I Love It (Love Break)
  12. Marshall Jefferson: Move Your Body

1986 Ron Hardy “Music Box Classic ‘86” Part 2

  1. Positive Force: We Got the Funk
  2. Gayle Adams: Plain Out of Luck (edit)
  3. Loleatta Holloway: Catch Me on the Rebound (Disco Madness remix)
  4. First Choice: Doctor Love
  5. Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Bad Luck (edit)
  6. Patti Labelle: Get Ready (Looking for Loving) (edit)
  7. Inner Life: Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
  8. Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell: Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
  9. Cheryl Lynn: Star Love

1986 Ron Hardy “All-Time Classic” Part 1 (aka #1614. 1988HardyClassic_)

  1. Donna McGhee: It Ain’t No Big Thing
  2. Pam Todd & Love Exchange: Let’s Get Together
  3. Aleem: Hooked on Your Love (edit)
  4. MFSB: Love Is The Message (Special Edits by Mr. K)/train sound effect
  5. First Choice: Doctor Love (Shep Pettibone Special Remix)
  6. Double Exposure: My Love Is Free (Disco Madness remix)
  7. Paul Lewis: Girl You Need a Change of Mind
  8. The Chi-Lites: My First Mistake (break)
  9. Gloria Gaynor: Casanova Brown (edit)
  10. Candido: Thousand Finger Man
  11. Crystal Grass: Crystal World

1986 Ron Hardy “All-Time Classic” Part 1 (aka 1614. 1988HardyClassicPt2_)

  1. Eddie Kendricks: Girl You Need a Change of Mind (edit)
  2. Steve Arrington’s Hall of Fame: Way Out
  3. Side Effect: Always There
  4. The Police: Voices Inside My Head
  5. Bumblebee Unlimited: Love Bug
  6. Mike T: Do It Any Way You Wanna (Club Version)
  7. Montana Sextet: Heavy Vibes
  8. Willie Colón: Set Fire to Me (Inferno Dub)
  9. The Brothers: Under the Skin

1985 Ron Hardy “Ron Has an Off Night” Part 1

  1. Robert Owens: Your Mind
  2. Phreek: I’m A Big Freak (R•U•1•2)
  3. ? [8:52 house version of Love Break?]
  4. Patti Labelle: Music Is My Way Of Life
  5. Patti Labelle: Get Ready (Looking for Loving) (edit)
  6. Loleatta Holloway: Dreamin’ (break)
  7. The Jackson 5: Forever Came Today
  8. Isaac Hayes: I Can’t Turn Around (edit)
  9. Harry Thurman: Underwater [edit of beats]
  10. Chip E.: MB Dance
  11. Jesse Saunders: On and On (5A)
  12. Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: The Love I Lost

1985 Ron Hardy “Ron Has an Off Night” Part 2

  1. Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: The Love I Lost
  2. Alessandro Novaga: Faces Drums 1
  3. Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle: Baby Wants to Ride
  4. James Brown: Bodyheat
  5. The Dells: Adventure (No Way Back - No Way Back Pt. 2) (edit)
  6. Lenny Williams: Midnight Girl (edit)
  7. First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (Shep Pettibone Remix)
  8. Third World: Now That We’ve Found Love
  9. Chip E.: Time to Jack
  10. Chip E: Like This (House Mix)
  11. ESG: Moody
  12. Mr. Fingers: The Juice

1985 Ron Hardy “Pleasure Dome”

  1. beats
  2. Craig Loftis: Yes It’s Right
  3. Farley Funkin Keith: Jackin the Bass [Funkin with the Drums]
  4. Frankie Goes to Hollywood: Relax (Sex Mix)
  5. Frankie Goes to Hollywood: Welcome to the Pleasuredome (Pleasurefix Mix)
  6. The Trammps: Disco Party (edit)/Patti LaBelle: The Spirit’s In It (intro)
  7. Alessandro Novaga: Faces Drums 3
  8. Tia Monae: Don’t Keep Me Waiting
  9. Shawn Christopher: Welcome Home [demo version]
  10. Frankie Goes to Hollywood: Two Tribes
  11. The Jackson 5: Forever Came Today
  12. South Shore Commission: Free Man (edit)

1985 Ron Hardy “Good Time”

  1. Archie Bell & The Drells: Everybody Have A Good Time
  2. First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (edit of Disco Madness remix)
  3. Brainstorm: Lovin’ Is Really My Game
  4. Phreek: I’m A Big Freak (R•U•1•2)
  5. Class Action: Weekend (edit)
  6. Sylvester: Dance (Disco Heat) (edit) [slows to stop briefly]
  7. Raul de Souza: Sweet Lucy
  8. Lyn Collins: Think (About It)
  9. Kurtis Blow: Christmas Rappin’ (Instr)
  10. Jimmy “Bo” Horne: Spank
  11. War: Galaxy
  12. One Way feat. Al Hudson: Music
  13. Inner Life: Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
  14. Cheryl Lynn: Star Love

1985 Ron Hardy “6-8-85” Part 1

  1. Sylvester: Dance (Disco Heat)
  2. Sylvester: You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) [train effect]
  3. First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (edit of Disco Madness remix)
  4. Taana Gardner: When You Touch Me [break/backwards/sound effects from Candido/Phreek: I’m A Big Freak (R•U•1•2)]
  5. Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle: Bad Boy
  6. Chocolette: It’s That East Street Beat (dub)
  7. 52nd Street: Can’t Afford (Unorganised Mix)
  8. Steve “Silk” Hurley: I Don’t Know (aka Shooting Stars)
  9. Jamie Principle: Your Love (early version)

1985 Ron Hardy “6-8-85” Part 2 [same as DHP frankie105]

  1. Jamie Principle: Your Love [early version]
  2. Chip E.: MB Dance
  3. beats/Sensuous Man Goes Disco
  4. Double Exposure: My Love Is Free (Disco Madness remix)
  5. The Dells: Adventure (No Way Back - No Way Back Pt. 2) (edit)
  6. Lenny Williams: Midnight Girl (edit)
  7. Convertion: Let’s Do It
  8. The Whatnauts: Help Is on the Way (break)
  9. Cheryl Lynn: You Saved My Day (edit)
  10. The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh, I Love It (Love Break)/MFSB: Love Is the Message (Special Edits by Mr. K)
  11. The Dells: Get on Down
  12. The Chi-Lites: My First Mistake (edit)

1985 Ron Hardy “Box Boy Classic” (aka #1611, 1662. 1985HardyMusicBoxBadBoy_)

  1. Robert Owens: Your Mind
  2. Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle: Bad Boy
  3. Loose Joints: Is It All Over My Face (Female Version)
  4. The Originals: Down to Love Town/Sinnamon: I Need You Now (Acappella)
  5. J.M. Silk: I Can’t Turn Around (early version)
  6. Isaac Hayes: I Can’t Turn Around (edit)
  7. Chip E.: Time to Track
  8. Nick Straker Band: A Little Bit of Jazz (break)
  9. Jamie Principle: Your Love
  10. Mr. Fingers: Mystery of Love (The Toxic Avenger samples?)
  11. Gaz Nevada: I.C. Love Affair (spaceship effect)
  12. First Choice: Love Thang
  13. The Chi-Lites: My First Mistake (edit)
  14. The Trammps: Body Contact Contract (break)
  15. Cheryl Lynn: You Saved My Day
  16. Roy Ayers Ubiquity: Running Away
  17. Bumblebee Unlimited: Everybody Dance
  18. Thelma Houston: Don’t Leave Me This Way (break)
  19. Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Don’t Leave Me This Way (break)
  20. Slip: Don’t Leave Me This Way

