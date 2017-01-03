Ron Hardy Mixes Part 2
Continued from part one. All mixes courtesy of Marcus Chapman.
Key: Chicago Detroit import unidentified
1990 Ron Hardy “Live at AKAs August ‘90”
- ? [house]
- Jesse Saunders: On and On (5A)
- 808 State: Pacific State
- Persia: Inch by Inch
- Goody Goody: It Looks Like Love
- Johnny Hammond: Los Conquistadores Chocolates
- Class Action: Weekend (edit)
- Bohannon: Lets Start The Dance
- Isaac Hayes: I Can’t Turn Around (edit)
- Diana Ross: No One Gets the Prize
- Janice McClain: Smack Dab in the Middle
- ? [29:22 K-Alexi house?]
- Rinder & Lewis: Anger
- Gaz: Sing Sing (House Mix)
- Spinners: Mighty Love
- Bumblebee Unlimited: Love Bug
- Lil’ Louis & The World: Nyce & Slo (The Blow Horn Edit)/train effect
- Billy Frazier & Friends: Billy Who?
- Womack and Womack: Baby I’m Scared of You
- Lyn Collins: Think (About It)
- The Dells: Adventure (No Way Back - No Way Back Pt. 2) (edit)
- Ron Trent: Altered States [briefly]
1990 Ron Hardy “All the Way” Part 1
- Powerline: Double Journey
- Chanelle: One Man
- Liaisons Dangereuses: Peut Être … Pas
- James Brown: Bodyheat
- Chaka Khan: I’m Every Woman (Dancin’ Danny Dee Remix)
- Brenda and the Tabulations: Let’s Go All the Way (Down)
- ? [26:05 Brother’s Gonna Work It Out cover]
- Ecstasy, Passion & Pain: Touch and Go/?
- Diana Ross: Love Hangover (edit)
- The Jackson 5: Forever Came Today
- Ripple: The Beat Goes On and On
- T-Connection: Do What You Wanna Do (edit)
- Gherkin Jerks: Parameters
1990 Ron Hardy “All the Way” Part 2
- War: Galaxy
- Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Bad Luck
- James Brown: If You Don’t Give A Dogone About It
- Gwen Guthrie: It Should Have Been You
- Nick Straker Band: A Little Bit of Jazz
- Bas Noir: I’m Glad You Came To Me
- Chip E.: It’s House [with backwards segments]
- Nitzer Ebb: Control I’m Here
- Phreek: I’m A Big Freak (R•U•1•2)
- Yellow Magic Orchestra: Computer Game (Theme From The Invader)
- Sylvester: Dance (Disco Heat)
1989 Ron Hardy “Underwater” Part 1 (aka #1661. 1989HardyUnderwater_)
- Viola: These Things Happen
- Gherkin Jerks: Tar-Disc
- Donna Summer: Bad Girls
- Bohannon: Lets Start The Dance
- Sylvester: I Need You (Howard Merritt Underground Mix)
- Da Rebels: It’s Time To Jack The House
- Marshall Jefferson: Move Your Body (House Your Body)
- Fingers Inc.: Music Take Me Up
- Caroline Crawford: Coming on Strong
- T-Connection: Do What You Wanna Do
- Brainstorm: Lovin’ Is Really My Game
- ? [43:00 JB edit]
1989 Ron Hardy “Underwater” Part 2
- Sleezy D.: I’ve Lost Control (House Side)
- Third World: Now That We’ve Found Love (break)
- Giorgio Moroder: I Wanna Rock You
- Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Don’t Leave Me This Way
- Liquid Liquid: Optimo
- Liaisons Dangereuses: Peut Être … Pas
- Harry Thumann: Underwater
- Dinosaur L: Go Bang! #5 (Francois K mix)
- Taana Gardner: When You Touch Me
- Inner Life: Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
- Raul de Souza: Sweet Lucy
- Billy Frazier & Friends: Billy Who?
1989 Ron Hardy “Not Your Average House” Part 1
- Teena Marie: I Need Your Lovin
- Natalie Cole: Annie Mae
- The Brothers Johnson: I’ll Be Good To You
- Belle Epoque: Miss Broadway
- Tullio de Piscopo: Stop Bajon
- The Spinners: Mighty Love
- Eddie Kendricks: He’s a Friend
- Odyssey: Inside Out
- Imagination: Just an Illusion
- Third World: Dancing on the Floor
- Stevie Wonder: Boogie on Reggae Woman
- Sylvia Striplin: Give Me Your Love
1989 Ron Hardy “Not Your Average House” Part 2
- Evelyn “Champagne” King: I Don’t Know If It’s Right
- Eartha Kitt: Where Is My Man
- Labelle: Messin’ With My Mind
- Sharon Redd: Beat the Street
- Viola: These Things Happen
- Vanity 6: Nasty Girl
- Master Jay and Michael Dee: T.S.O.B. (Part 2)
- The Emotions: I Don’t Wanna Lose Your Love
- The Whispers: And The Beat Goes On
- Wood, Brass & Steel: Funkanova
- Jungle Wonz: The Jungle (edit)
- Earth to Mickey (CK’s Duet Space Rap)
- Love Committee: Just as Long as I Got You
- Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway: Back Together Again
1988 Ron Hardy “Straight Up House” Part 1
- ? [acid track]
- ? [1:45 beats]
- Wood, Brass & Steel: Funkanova
- Thelma Houston: I’m Here Again (edit)
- GQ: Disco Nights
- Bumblebee Unlimited: Everybody Dance
- Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Bad Luck
- Love Committee: Just as Long as I Got You
- Brainstorm: Lovin’ Is Really My Game
- Rhythim Is Rhythim: Kaos
- Liaisons Dangereuses: Avant Après Mars [sped up w/beats]
- Ten City: Devotion
1988 Ron Hardy “Straight Up House” Part 2
- Ten City: Devotion
- Musique: In the Bush
- Phuture: Acid Tracks
- Caroline Crawford: Coming on Strong
- Janice McClain: Smack Dab in the Middle
- First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (edit of Disco Madness remix)
- Ripple: The Beat Goes On and On
- Sylvester: I Need You (Howard Merritt Underground Mix)
- The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh, I Love It (Love Break)/MFSB: Love Is the Message (Special Edits by Mr. K)
- Tavares: It Only Takes a Minute
- First Choice: Double Cross
1988 Ron Hardy “Fix It Man” Part 1
- Donna McGhee: It Ain’t No Big Thing
- Brainstorm: Lovin’ Is Really My Game
- B.T. Express: Energy To Burn
- Ripple: The Beat Goes On and On
- Sylvester: Can’t Stop Dancing
- Revelation: Get Ready for This
- Taana Gardner: When You Touch Me
- Debbie Jacobs: Don’t You Want My Love
- Ragtyme feat. T.C. Roper: Fix It Man
- ESG: Moody
- James Brown: If You Don’t Give A Dogone About It
- Lyn Collins: Think (About It)
1988 Ron Hardy “Fix It Man” Part 2
- Side Effect: Always There
- The Whatnauts: Help Is on the Way
- Foxy: Tena’s Song
- The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh, I Love It (Love Break)
- Nick Straker Band: A Little Bit of Jazz
- Third World: Dancing on the Floor
- Positive Force: We Got the Funk
- Donald Byrd and the Blackbyrds: Rock Creek Park
- Quincy Jones: Razzamatazz
- War: Galaxy
- The Rolling Stones Miss You
- ? [32:47 house track with faint chimes]
- Billy Frazier & Friends: Billy Who?
- Stephanie Mills: Put Your Body In It
- Patrice Rushen: Never Gonna Give You Up
- Kasso: One More Round (86 House Mix)
1987 Ron Hardy “Xtra Deep” [Note: could be Lee Collins]
- Convertion: Let’s Do It
- Donna McGhee: Mister Blindman
- Hydro featuring Lorna: I’ll Make Your Day Tonight
- LTG Exchange: Waterbed (Inst.)
- Candido: Dancin’ & Prancin’
- Tata Vega: I Just Keep Thinking About You Baby
- Blue Magic: Welcome To The Club
1987 Ron Hardy “Searching Tape”
- Unlimited Touch: Searching to Find the One
- Rose Royce: Do Your Dance
- Empress: Dyin’ to Be Dancin’
- The Charlie Calello Orchestra & Singers: Sing Sing Sing
- Teena Marie: I Need Your Lovin
- beats/acapellas
- Armando: Land of Confusion
- First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (edit of Disco Madness remix)
- Rare Essence: Disco Fever
- James Brown: If You Don’t Give A Dogone About It
1987 Ron Hardy “Pull Up” Part 1
- Grace Jones: Pull Up To The Bumper (Party Version)
- Coati Mundi: Que Pasa / Me No Pop I
- Mr. Fingers: The Juice
- Savage Progress: Heart Begin to Beat (An Extended Mad Mix)
- Jungle Wonz: The Jungle (edit)
- Suzy Q: Get on Up & Do It Again
- beats/Denise LaSalle: May the Funk Be with You [intro]
- Phuture: Acid Trax
- Jesse Saunders: Funk-U-Up (Drum Apella)/Liaisons Dangereuses: Avant Après Mars
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood: Welcome To The Pleasuredome (Fruitness Mix)
1987 Ron Hardy “Pull Up” Part 2
- On The House: Pleasure Control
- The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh, I Love It (Love Break)
- Inner Life: Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
- ? [18:52 Mr. Fingers/Marshall Jefferson?]
- Wood, Brass & Steel: Funkanova
- Stevie Wonder: I Wish
- Rose Royce: Car Wash
- On the House: Ride the Rhythm
- Caroline Crawford: Coming on Strong
- Chip E.: It’s House
- Kasso: One More Round (86 House Mix)
1987 Ron Hardy “Gigolo” Part 1
- The Trammps: Body Contact Contract
- Billy Frazier & Friends: Billy Who?
- B.T. Express: Express
- Eddie Kendricks: Girl You Need a Change of Mind
- The Salsoul Orchestra: You’re Just the Right Size
- Diana Ross: No One Gets the Prize
- Visual: Somehow, Someway
- Side Effect: Always There
- Ecstasy, Passion & Pain: Touch and Go
- Mary Wells: Gigolo
- Quincy Jones: Razzamatazz
- L.T.D.: Love to the World
- Diana Ross: Love Hangover
1987 Ron Hardy “Gigolo” Part 2
- Ian Dury/The Seven Seas Players: Spasticus Autisticus
- Parlet: Pleasure Principle
- Brass Construction: Movin’
- Foxy: Get Off
- Archie Bell & The Drells: Everybody Have a Good Time
- Soft Cell: Tainted Dub
- Raul de Souza: Sweet Lucy
- Lil’ Louis: Frequency Track
- Mr. Fingers: Washing Machine
- Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Don’t Leave Me This Way
- Made In USA: Melodies (break)
- Machine: There But for The Grace of God Go I
- First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (edit of Disco Madness remix)
- First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder [remix?]
- Billy Paul: Only The Strong Survive (edit)
1987 Ron Hardy “Get Over”
- First Choice: Doctor Love (Shep Pettibone Special Remix)
- Wood, Brass & Steel: Funkanova
- Sylvester: Dance (Disco Heat)
- Taana Gardner: When You Touch Me
- Nightlife Unlimited: Peaches & Prunes (edit)
- Stephanie Mills: You Can Get Over
- Revelation: Get Ready for This
- Ashford & Simpson: Found a Cure
- Stevie Wonder: Do Like You
- Janice McClain: Smack Dab in the Middle
- The Dells: Get on Down
- Archie Bell & The Drells: Everybody Have A Good Time
- Double Exposure: Ten Percent (Disco Madness remix)
- First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (edit of Disco Madness remix)
- Class Action: Weekend (edit)
- Willie Hutch: Brother’s Gonna Work It Out
- The J.B.’s: Doing It To Death (Part 1 & 2)
- On The House: Pleasure Control
- Double Exposure: My Love Is Free (Disco Madness remix)
- The Dells: Love Connection
- The Dells: God Helps Those (Who Help Themselves)
1987 Ron Hardy “10-28-87”
- War: Galaxy
- Rhythim Is Rhythim: Kaos
- Caroline Crawford: Coming on Strong
- Coffee: I Wanna Be With You
- Fingers Inc.: A Love of My Own
- beats/acapellas
- Fingers Inc.: A Love of My Own [again]
- Rare Essence: Disco Fever
- The Originals: Down to Love Town (edit)
- Fingers Inc.: Distant Planet (Instr)
- Diana Ross: Love Hangover
- MFSB feat. The Three Degrees: T.S.O.P. (The Sound of Philadelphia)
- Sylvia Striplin: Give Me Your Love
- Eddie Kendricks: Goin’ Up In Smoke
- The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh, I Love It (Love Break)
- James Brown: If You Don’t Give A Dogone About It
- Rhythim Is Rhythim: Strings of Life
- Lyn Collins: Think (About It)
- Stevie Wonder: Do Like You
1987 Ron Hardy “1-24-87” Part 1
- Master C & J: Face It
- Carolyn Harding: Memories
- J.M. Silk: I Can’t Turn Around (early version)/First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder acapella
- Dee Dee Bridgewater: Bad for Me (break)
- Jungle Wonz: The Jungle
- Ripple: The Beat Goes On and On
- Omni featuring Connee Draper: Out of My Hands
- Dinosaur L: Go Bang! #5 (Francois K mix)/? [drums]
- B.T. Express: Peace Pipe
1987 Ron Hardy “1-24-87” Part 2
- Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle: Baby Wants to Ride
- Front Line Orchestra: Don’t Turn Your Back On Me
- Teddy Pendergrass: You Can’t Hide From Yourself
- Robert Owens: Bring Down the Walls
- Larry Heard: Acid Dreams
- Mr. Fingers: Can You Feel It
- beats
- Fingers Inc.: A Path/Virgo: Go Wild Rhythm Trax A1
- Carl Bean: I Was Born This Way
- Cheryl Lynn: You Saved My Day/Chaka Khan: I’m Every Woman (edit)
1987 Ron Hardy “Live at La Mirage” Part 1
- Nick Straker Band: A Little Bit of Jazz
- Loleatta Holloway: Dreamin’ (break)
- Rhythim Is Rhythim: Move It
- A Taste of Honey: Boogie Oogie Oogie
- Jungle Wonz: Time Marches On
- Diana Ross: Love Hangover
- Willie Hutch: Brother’s Gonna Work It Out
- Phuture: Acid Tracks
- The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh, I Love It (Love Break)
- Janice McClain: Smack Dab in the Middle (break)
- Natalie Cole: Annie Mae
- Double Exposure: My Love Is Free (Disco Madness remix)
- James Brown: If You Don’t Give A Dogone About It
- Rose Royce: Do Your Dance
- Teddy Pendergrass: You Can’t Hide From Yourself
- Blue Magic: Welcome to the Club (edit)
1987 Ron Hardy “Live at La Mirage” Part 2
- Thompson & Lenoir: Can’t Stop the House (Instrumental)
- Evelyn “Champagne” King: I Don’t Know If It’s Right (edit)
- Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Bad Luck
- The O’Jays: I Love Music
- Wood, Brass & Steel: Funkanova
- Inner Life: Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
- Stevie Wonder: As
- Rose Royce: Car Wash
- James Brown: Bodyheat
- Kikrokos: Life Is A Jungle (edit)/beats
- Made In USA: Melodies (break)
- Rhythim Is Rhythim: Move It
- Alessandro Novaga: Faces Drums 4
- Liaisons Dangereuses: Avant Après Mars
- Johnny Hammond: Los Conquistadores Chocolates
1987 Ron Hardy “On Fire” Part 1
- Wood, Brass & Steel: Funkanova
- Robert Owens: Your Mind
- Unlimited Touch: I Hear Music In The Streets
- ? [10:33 disco beat loop]
- Klein & M.B.O.: The MBO Theme
- Revelation: Get Ready for This (edit)
- Blue Magic: Welcome to the Club (edit)
- MFSB feat. The Three Degrees: T.S.O.P. (The Sound of Philadelphia)
- Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Don’t Leave Me This Way
- Rhythim Is Rhythim: Strings of Life
- James Brown: Bodyheat
- Rose Royce: It Makes You Feel Like Dancin’
- The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh, I Love It (Love Break)
- Nick Straker Band: A Little Bit of Jazz
- Brass Construction: Movin’
- Womack and Womack: Baby I’m Scared of You
1987 Ron Hardy “On Fire” Part 2
- Diana Ross: Love Hangover
- Stevie Wonder: I Wish
- L.T.D.: Love to the World
- Lenny Williams: Midnight Girl
- The Players Association: Love Hangover
- Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes: Prayin’
- Rare Essence: Disco Fever
- Risque III: Risque Madness
- Phreek: I’m A Big Freak (R•U•1•2)
- ? [25:54 house w/”move” and whistle]
- ? [29:43 acid]
- El Coco: Cocomotion
- Armando: Land of Confusion
- First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (edit of Disco Madness remix)
- B.T. Express: Peace Pipe [edit or remake?]
- Phuture: Phuture Jacks
- Rhythim Is Rhythim: The Dance
1986 Ron Hardy “Live Bootleg From the Crowd at the Music Box”
- Direct Current: Everybody Here Must Party
- Mr. Fingers: The Juice
- Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Don’t Leave Me This Way
- Billy Paul: Only the Strong Survive (edit)
- Fingers Inc.: It’s Over
- Teddy Pendergrass: You Can’t Hide From Yourself
- Sleezy D.: Trust Track
- Eddie Kendricks: Girl You Need a Change of Mind
- Kikrokos: Life Is A Jungle (edit)/train sound
- Made In USA: Melodies (break)
- Dan Hartman: Vertigo/Relight My Fire
- beats/acapellas
- Third World: Now That We’ve Found Love (break)
- Billy Frazier & Friends: Billy Who?
1986 Ron Hardy “Money Love”
- Loose Joints: Is It All Over My Face
- Dinosaur L: Go Bang! #5
- Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Don’t Leave Me This Way
- Black Ivory: Mainline
- The Charlie Calello Orchestra: Sing, Sing, Sing
- Roy Ayers Ubiquity: Running Away
- Bumblebee Unlimited: I Got a Big Bee
- Positive Force: We Got the Funk
- Third World: Try Jah Love
- Master Jay and Michael Dee: T.S.O.B. (The Sound of Brooklyn)
- T.W. Funkmasters: Love Money
- Parlet: Pleasure Principle
1986 Ron Hardy “Mighty Real”
- Sylvester: You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)
- Jimmy “Bo” Horne: Spank/The Whispers: And The Beat Goes On/etc. [medley?]
- First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder
- The Salsoul Orchestra: You’re Just the Right Size
- Chaka Khan: I’m Every Woman (edit)
- Chaka Khan: Clouds/thunder sound effects
- People’s Choice: Do It Anyway You Wanna
- The Dells: Adventure (No Way Back - No Way Back Pt. 2) (edit)
- Dynasty: I Don’t Want To Be A Freak (But I Can’t Help Myself)
- Gary’s Gang: Keep on Dancin’
1986 Ron Hardy “Godfather” Part 1
- House People: Godfather of House [unknown version]
- Etta James: All the Way Down
- Loleatta Holloway: Catch Me on the Rebound (Disco Madness remix)
- Gino Soccio: Dancer
- Stargard: Wear It Out
- The Jackson 5: Forever Came Today
- Thelma Houston: I’m Here Again (break)
- The Ritchie Family: Give Me a Break
- Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle: Baby Wants to Ride
- Machine: There But for The Grace of God Go I
- Hiccup Track [It’s House?]
1986 Ron Hardy “Godfather” Part 2
- Chip E.: It’s Dub
- Chip E.: It’s House
- beats/Liaisons Dangereuses: Avant Après Mars
- Was (Not Was): Tell Me That I’m Dreaming (Souped-Up Version)
- Steve “Silk” Hurley: I Don’t Know (aka Shooting Stars)
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood: Welcome to the Pleasuredome [unknown mix]
- Sheila E.: A Love Bizarre
- Black Gold: C’mon Stop
- The Police: Voices Inside My Head
1986 Ron Hardy “Cowboys & Gangsters” Part 1
- Blue Magic: Welcome to the Club (edit)
- Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Bad Luck
- Denise LaSalle: May the Funk Be with You [intro]
- Raul de Souza: Sweet Lucy/Bessie Smith sample
- Bumblebee Unlimited: Love Bug/[clap your hands, baby samples]
- Eddie Kendricks: Girl You Need a Change of Mind/beats
- Isaac Hayes: I Can’t Turn Around (edit)
- Carl Bean: I Was Born This Way
- Evelyn “Champagne” King: I Don’t Know If It’s Right (edit)
- Gichy Dan: Cowboys and Gangsters
1986 Ron Hardy “Cowboys & Gangsters” Part 2
- Gichy Dan: Cowboys and Gangsters
- ? [1:05 beats and horns-Lil Louis?]
- Bruce Johnston: Pipeline
- Roy Ayers Ubiquity: Running Away
- Virgo: R U Hot Enough
- Colonel Abrams: I’m Not Gonna Let You
- Class Action: Weekend (edit)/Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Don’t Leave Me This Way
- The Intruders: I’ll Always Love My Mama
- Diana Ross: No One Gets the Prize (edit)/First Choice: Love and Happiness (intro)
- First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (edit)
- beats
- Trussel: I Love It [break]
- Sade: Maureen
- Mother’s Finest: Love Changes
1986 Ron Hardy “5 Star Freakin’ Time”
- Secret Weapon: Must Be The Music
- Double Exposure: Ten Percent
- Lenny Williams: Midnight Girl (edit)
- Sergio Mendes: I’ll Tell You
- Peter Brown: Baby Gets High
- Jerry Butler: (I Love To See You) Dancin’
- Teddy Pendergrass: Only You
- Janice McClain: Smack Dab in the Middle
- Deniece Williams: I’ve Got the Next Dance
- Chaka Khan: I’m Every Woman
- Patrice Rushen: Forget Me Nots
- M.F.S.B.: We Got The Time
- Asphalt Jungle: Freakin’ Time
- Linda Clifford: Runaway Love
- Linda Clifford: Don’t Give It Up
- Gwen Guthrie: Seventh Heaven
- ? [67:30 disco w/space effects]
- ? [67:56 The Salsoul Orchestra/Montana Orchestra?]
- ? [70:46 Weekend cover]
- Fingers Inc.: Distant Planet (Instr)/? [79:12 Al Di Meola “Sequencer”?]
1986 Ron Hardy “Half Deep Killer” Part 1 (Tracks Half)
- Fingers Inc.: It’s Over [early version?]
- Cymande: Bra (edit)
- ? [15:15 Marshall Jefferson?]
- beats/Liaisons Dangereuses: Avant Après Mars
- Marshall Jefferson: Destination [unreleased]
- Powerline: Double Journey
- On The House: Pleasure Control (Dub)
1986 Ron Hardy “Half Deep Killer” Part 2 (Deep Half)
- Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Don’t Leave Me This Way
- The Originals: Down to Love Town (edit)
- Parlet: Pleasure Principle
- Loleatta Holloway: Dreamin’ (break)
- Blue Magic: Welcome to the Club (edit)
- South Shore Commission: We’re On The Right Track
- Roy Ayers Ubiquity: Running Away
- Tavares: It Only Takes a Minute
- Isaac Hayes: I Can’t Turn Around (edit)
- Made In USA: Never Gonna Let You Go (edit)
- Montana Sextet: Heavy Vibes
- Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Bad Luck (edit)
- The Jackson 5: Forever Came Today
1986 Ron Hardy “Music Box Classic ‘86” Part 1
- Sleezy D.: I’ve Lost Control (Space Side)
- The Children: Work The Box
- Kikrokos: Life Is A Jungle (edit)
- Nightlife Unlimited: Peaches & Prunes (edit)
- Chip E.: It’s House
- First Choice: Love and Happiness (intro)
- Marshall Jefferson: Destination [unreleased]
- Gwen Guthrie: It Should Have Been You [remix or edit?]
- Teddy Pendergrass: The More I Get, The More I Want (edit)
- Class Action: Weekend (edit)
- The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh, I Love It (Love Break)
- Marshall Jefferson: Move Your Body
1986 Ron Hardy “Music Box Classic ‘86” Part 2
- Positive Force: We Got the Funk
- Gayle Adams: Plain Out of Luck (edit)
- Loleatta Holloway: Catch Me on the Rebound (Disco Madness remix)
- First Choice: Doctor Love
- Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Bad Luck (edit)
- Patti Labelle: Get Ready (Looking for Loving) (edit)
- Inner Life: Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
- Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell: Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
- Cheryl Lynn: Star Love
1986 Ron Hardy “All-Time Classic” Part 1 (aka #1614. 1988HardyClassic_)
- Donna McGhee: It Ain’t No Big Thing
- Pam Todd & Love Exchange: Let’s Get Together
- Aleem: Hooked on Your Love (edit)
- MFSB: Love Is The Message (Special Edits by Mr. K)/train sound effect
- First Choice: Doctor Love (Shep Pettibone Special Remix)
- Double Exposure: My Love Is Free (Disco Madness remix)
- Paul Lewis: Girl You Need a Change of Mind
- The Chi-Lites: My First Mistake (break)
- Gloria Gaynor: Casanova Brown (edit)
- Candido: Thousand Finger Man
- Crystal Grass: Crystal World
1986 Ron Hardy “All-Time Classic” Part 1 (aka 1614. 1988HardyClassicPt2_)
- Eddie Kendricks: Girl You Need a Change of Mind (edit)
- Steve Arrington’s Hall of Fame: Way Out
- Side Effect: Always There
- The Police: Voices Inside My Head
- Bumblebee Unlimited: Love Bug
- Mike T: Do It Any Way You Wanna (Club Version)
- Montana Sextet: Heavy Vibes
- Willie Colón: Set Fire to Me (Inferno Dub)
- The Brothers: Under the Skin
1985 Ron Hardy “Ron Has an Off Night” Part 1
- Robert Owens: Your Mind
- Phreek: I’m A Big Freak (R•U•1•2)
- ? [8:52 house version of Love Break?]
- Patti Labelle: Music Is My Way Of Life
- Patti Labelle: Get Ready (Looking for Loving) (edit)
- Loleatta Holloway: Dreamin’ (break)
- The Jackson 5: Forever Came Today
- Isaac Hayes: I Can’t Turn Around (edit)
- Harry Thurman: Underwater [edit of beats]
- Chip E.: MB Dance
- Jesse Saunders: On and On (5A)
- Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: The Love I Lost
1985 Ron Hardy “Ron Has an Off Night” Part 2
- Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: The Love I Lost
- Alessandro Novaga: Faces Drums 1
- Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle: Baby Wants to Ride
- James Brown: Bodyheat
- The Dells: Adventure (No Way Back - No Way Back Pt. 2) (edit)
- Lenny Williams: Midnight Girl (edit)
- First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (Shep Pettibone Remix)
- Third World: Now That We’ve Found Love
- Chip E.: Time to Jack
- Chip E: Like This (House Mix)
- ESG: Moody
- Mr. Fingers: The Juice
1985 Ron Hardy “Pleasure Dome”
- beats
- Craig Loftis: Yes It’s Right
- Farley Funkin Keith: Jackin the Bass [Funkin with the Drums]
- Frankie Goes to Hollywood: Relax (Sex Mix)
- Frankie Goes to Hollywood: Welcome to the Pleasuredome (Pleasurefix Mix)
- The Trammps: Disco Party (edit)/Patti LaBelle: The Spirit’s In It (intro)
- Alessandro Novaga: Faces Drums 3
- Tia Monae: Don’t Keep Me Waiting
- Shawn Christopher: Welcome Home [demo version]
- Frankie Goes to Hollywood: Two Tribes
- The Jackson 5: Forever Came Today
- South Shore Commission: Free Man (edit)
1985 Ron Hardy “Good Time”
- Archie Bell & The Drells: Everybody Have A Good Time
- First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (edit of Disco Madness remix)
- Brainstorm: Lovin’ Is Really My Game
- Phreek: I’m A Big Freak (R•U•1•2)
- Class Action: Weekend (edit)
- Sylvester: Dance (Disco Heat) (edit) [slows to stop briefly]
- Raul de Souza: Sweet Lucy
- Lyn Collins: Think (About It)
- Kurtis Blow: Christmas Rappin’ (Instr)
- Jimmy “Bo” Horne: Spank
- War: Galaxy
- One Way feat. Al Hudson: Music
- Inner Life: Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
- Cheryl Lynn: Star Love
1985 Ron Hardy “6-8-85” Part 1
- Sylvester: Dance (Disco Heat)
- Sylvester: You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) [train effect]
- First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (edit of Disco Madness remix)
- Taana Gardner: When You Touch Me [break/backwards/sound effects from Candido/Phreek: I’m A Big Freak (R•U•1•2)]
- Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle: Bad Boy
- Chocolette: It’s That East Street Beat (dub)
- 52nd Street: Can’t Afford (Unorganised Mix)
- Steve “Silk” Hurley: I Don’t Know (aka Shooting Stars)
- Jamie Principle: Your Love (early version)
1985 Ron Hardy “6-8-85” Part 2 [same as DHP frankie105]
- Jamie Principle: Your Love [early version]
- Chip E.: MB Dance
- beats/Sensuous Man Goes Disco
- Double Exposure: My Love Is Free (Disco Madness remix)
- The Dells: Adventure (No Way Back - No Way Back Pt. 2) (edit)
- Lenny Williams: Midnight Girl (edit)
- Convertion: Let’s Do It
- The Whatnauts: Help Is on the Way (break)
- Cheryl Lynn: You Saved My Day (edit)
- The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh, I Love It (Love Break)/MFSB: Love Is the Message (Special Edits by Mr. K)
- The Dells: Get on Down
- The Chi-Lites: My First Mistake (edit)
1985 Ron Hardy “Box Boy Classic” (aka #1611, 1662. 1985HardyMusicBoxBadBoy_)
- Robert Owens: Your Mind
- Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle: Bad Boy
- Loose Joints: Is It All Over My Face (Female Version)
- The Originals: Down to Love Town/Sinnamon: I Need You Now (Acappella)
- J.M. Silk: I Can’t Turn Around (early version)
- Isaac Hayes: I Can’t Turn Around (edit)
- Chip E.: Time to Track
- Nick Straker Band: A Little Bit of Jazz (break)
- Jamie Principle: Your Love
- Mr. Fingers: Mystery of Love (The Toxic Avenger samples?)
- Gaz Nevada: I.C. Love Affair (spaceship effect)
- First Choice: Love Thang
- The Chi-Lites: My First Mistake (edit)
- The Trammps: Body Contact Contract (break)
- Cheryl Lynn: You Saved My Day
- Roy Ayers Ubiquity: Running Away
- Bumblebee Unlimited: Everybody Dance
- Thelma Houston: Don’t Leave Me This Way (break)
- Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Don’t Leave Me This Way (break)
- Slip: Don’t Leave Me This Way