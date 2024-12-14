2024 Chart and Year in Review

I was lucky to be able to experience even more live music this year than last. I danced to some great DJs as well, even attending a couple of underground or semi-private parties. It’s always fun to make new friends among the die-hards of the Chicago scene. Most of the new records I’ve been picking up are by locally connected artists. As always, I look for depth and experimentation, even if the tracks are danceable. My list of this year’s highlights (in alphabetical and chronological order) are below along with some concert photos I took with my trusty phone.

EP/LP Highlights

Live Show Highlights

Feb 3: Sarah Davachi Lampo at the Cultural Center

Lampo at the Cultural Center Apr 4: Lao Dan Chicago Quartet Improvised Music Series at Elastic Arts

Improvised Music Series at Elastic Arts May 18: Suzanne Ciani Reflections Listening session at Dorian’s

Reflections Listening session at Dorian’s May 30: Olivia Block at Constellation

at Constellation June 9: Luke Stewart w/Joshua Abrams OPTION series at ESS

OPTION series at ESS June 14: Wobblyhead Records 25 year anniversary at Cactus Club with live performances by Magic Arrows, Casino Versus Japan, Signaldrift, and Def Harmonic

at Cactus Club with live performances by Magic Arrows, Casino Versus Japan, Signaldrift, and Def Harmonic June 28: Radius at Open Beats

at Open Beats Aug 20-25: Lamin Fofana, Malibu, Zoë Mc Pherson, Roman Flügel, and Pole at MUTEK

Nov 2: Will Guthrie Lampo at Corbett vs. Dempsey

Lampo at Corbett vs. Dempsey Nov 8: Someoddpilot Records party with K-rAd, Signaldrift, and Sanford Parker at Public Works

party with K-rAd, Signaldrift, and Sanford Parker at Public Works Nov 13: Jan Jelinek at Constellation

at Constellation Nov 15: Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble lecture and performance for the American Musicological Society at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photos

Lao Dan

Luke Stewart w/Joshua Abrams

Radius

Pole

Will Guthrie

Jan Jelinek