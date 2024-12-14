2024 Chart and Year in Review

I was lucky to be able to experience even more live music this year than last. I danced to some great DJs as well, even attending a couple of underground or semi-private parties. It’s always fun to make new friends among the die-hards of the Chicago scene. Most of the new records I’ve been picking up are by locally connected artists. As always, I look for depth and experimentation, even if the tracks are danceable. My list of this year’s highlights (in alphabetical and chronological order) are below along with some concert photos I took with my trusty phone.
EP/LP Highlights
- Olivia Block: The Mountains Pass (Black Truffle)
- Gerald Cleaver: The Process (Positive Elevation Records)
- Hieroglyphic Being: Quadric Surfaces (VIERNULVIER Records)
- Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few: The Almighty (Division 81 Records)
- Jessica Ekomane/Laurel Halo: Manifolds/Octavia (Portraits GRM)
- Jeff Mills: The Eye Witness (Axis)
- Jlin: Akoma (Planet Mu)
- Ric Miranda: If It Aint Deep (Noble Square Recordings)
- Moor Mother: The Great Bailout (Anti)
- Oui Ennui: Dignified Paranoia (self-released)
- Radius: Infinite Roots Vol. 2 (ETC Records)
- Specter: Brutus 2009-2020 (Sound Signature)
Live Show Highlights
- Feb 3: Sarah Davachi Lampo at the Cultural Center
- Apr 4: Lao Dan Chicago Quartet Improvised Music Series at Elastic Arts
- May 18: Suzanne Ciani Reflections Listening session at Dorian’s
- May 30: Olivia Block at Constellation
- June 9: Luke Stewart w/Joshua Abrams OPTION series at ESS
- June 14: Wobblyhead Records 25 year anniversary at Cactus Club with live performances by Magic Arrows, Casino Versus Japan, Signaldrift, and Def Harmonic
- June 28: Radius at Open Beats
- Aug 20-25: Lamin Fofana, Malibu, Zoë Mc Pherson, Roman Flügel, and Pole at MUTEK
- Nov 2: Will Guthrie Lampo at Corbett vs. Dempsey
- Nov 8: Someoddpilot Records party with K-rAd, Signaldrift, and Sanford Parker at Public Works
- Nov 13: Jan Jelinek at Constellation
- Nov 15: Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble lecture and performance for the American Musicological Society at the Art Institute of Chicago