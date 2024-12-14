2024 Chart and Year in Review

I was lucky to be able to experience even more live music this year than last. I danced to some great DJs as well, even attending a couple of underground or semi-private parties. It’s always fun to make new friends among the die-hards of the Chicago scene. Most of the new records I’ve been picking up are by locally connected artists. As always, I look for depth and experimentation, even if the tracks are danceable. My list of this year’s highlights (in alphabetical and chronological order) are below along with some concert photos I took with my trusty phone.

EP/LP Highlights

Live Show Highlights

  • Feb 3: Sarah Davachi Lampo at the Cultural Center
  • Apr 4: Lao Dan Chicago Quartet Improvised Music Series at Elastic Arts
  • May 18: Suzanne Ciani Reflections Listening session at Dorian’s
  • May 30: Olivia Block at Constellation
  • June 9: Luke Stewart w/Joshua Abrams OPTION series at ESS
  • June 14: Wobblyhead Records 25 year anniversary at Cactus Club with live performances by Magic Arrows, Casino Versus Japan, Signaldrift, and Def Harmonic
  • June 28: Radius at Open Beats
  • Aug 20-25: Lamin Fofana, Malibu, Zoë Mc Pherson, Roman Flügel, and Pole at MUTEK
  • Nov 2: Will Guthrie Lampo at Corbett vs. Dempsey
  • Nov 8: Someoddpilot Records party with K-rAd, Signaldrift, and Sanford Parker at Public Works
  • Nov 13: Jan Jelinek at Constellation
  • Nov 15: Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble lecture and performance for the American Musicological Society at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photos

Lao Dan
Lao Dan
Luke Stewart w/Joshua Abrams
Luke Stewart w/Joshua Abrams
Radius
Radius
Pole
Pole
Will Guthrie
Will Guthrie
Jan Jelinek
Jan Jelinek
Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble
Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble
