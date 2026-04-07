Larrison: Connecters Vol. 1

Original Recordings, 1992–1999

Have you ever had a dream where you find a room hidden in your home? Suddenly what had seemed familiar becomes new and wondrous. 18-year-old Larrison Seidle from Greenwood, Indiana experienced a similar epiphany when he realized that the substantial Casio CZ-5000 keyboard he had pressured his dad to buy five years earlier contained a built-in sequencer. Throughout the 1990s, Larrison spent many a night on his living room floor composing short, expressive tunes and recording them to cassette, never to be released (until now).

Larrison’s playful tunes are a world of their own, though they clearly draw inspiration from instrumental soundtracks and the educational films he watched as a youth. Larrison is also a visual artist, and his quirky aesthetic evokes nostalgia for childhood.

Miraculously, in 2020 Freedom to Spend co-founder Jed Bindeman discovered the only copy of Connecters in a box of tapes submitted to ND magazine in Austin, Texas. The label lovingly compiled Larrison’s finest compositions in a collection released April 3, 2026 with liner notes by yours truly. More information is available directly from the label.

<a href="https://freedomtospend.bandcamp.com/album/connecters-vol-1-original-recordings-1992-1999">Connecters Vol. 1: Original Recordings, 1992–1999 by Larrison</a>