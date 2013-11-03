Hieroglyphic Being: “Somebodies Misreading Time” (retired)

From A Synthetic Love Life 2x 12" out Nov 17, 2013 on +++

Press Release

A Compilation of Experimental Tunes & Sonic Art In Retrospect by Hieroglyphic Being from 1996 - 2013 / 4 Home Listening or Small Gatherings or Deep Thought or 4 The Divergent Maniacs of The Underground

Warning Only buy & Play as a Sound Selector if U Have NO Fear & Don't give a FCK Cause This Project is Not About Sound Quality But Sonic Hurt - U Have Been Warned in Advance -

Comes In A Poster Designed by IAMTHATIAM on Special Colored Vinyl Limited Edition

Groove distribution Worldwide