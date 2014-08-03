Farley “Jackmaster” Funk, 1987-1988

1987 was a pivotal year in Chicago’s short but sweet house music scene. The Muzic Box and the Power Plant had already closed, yet promoters were beginning to throw big teen parties at hotels and theaters, and more adult clubs like A.K.A. were beginning to spin house music. Club LaRay, C.O.D., and Medusa’s were still going strong. Meanwhile, house music’s market was increasingly shifting overseas, with Steve “Silk” Hurley’s “Jack Your Body” topping the U.K. singles chart (with a cover proclaiming “The House Sound of Chicago”). By my count, the number of local record labels doubled.

Needless to say, radio DJs, including Farley, shifted from a mix of boogie and Italo to almost all Chicago house. Some Detroit tracks were finally beginning to sneak in, too. These playlists complement the 1984-1986 Farley mixes I posted two years ago. As always, any help with missing IDs is appreciated.

WBMX, ~1987

Source: DeepHousePage.com

Willie Hutch: Brothers Gonna Work It Out Ecstasy, Passion & Pain: Touch & Go Jean Carn: Was That All It Was Li’l Louis: How I Feel (MLK speech, Sinnamon: I Need You Now acappella) Phuture: Acid Trax Made In USA: Melodies (edit) Armando: Land of Confusion Fingers Inc.: Distant Planet Rhythim Is Rhythim: Strings of Life The Originals: Down to Love Town (break) Diana Ross: No One Gets the Prize (break) Gaz: Sing Sing B.T. Express: Express ABC: The Night You Murdered Love (The Sheer-Chic Remix) Risqué III: Essence of a Dream Brass Construction: We Jesse Saunders: On and On (5A)

WBMX, 3/14/1988

Source: DeepHousePage.com

Dhar Braxton: Jump Back (Set You Free) John Rocca: Move Colonel Abrams: Music Is The Answer Armando: Downfall/Ten City: Devotion (Halla-Pella) The House Gang: Cool J Trax Ten City: Devotion beats [18:00] Joe R. Lewis: Sometimes I (Instr) Yellow House: Jack My Body Mike Dunn: Magic Feet /Kraftwerk: Numbers/Computer World 2 Armando: Land of Confusion/Fingers Inc.: Never No More Lonely Tyree: Video Crash (Vocal Mix) The Todd Terry Project: Back to the Beat The Todd Terry Project: Bango (To the Batmobile)

WKKC, 11/25/1988

Source: DeepHousePage.com

Vicky Martin: Not Gonna Do It (Larry Patterson 12" Mix) Phase II: Reachin’ Sterling Void: Runaway Girl The It: Donnie Armando: 151 ? [25:45] ? [27:41] Exodus: Together Forever (edit) Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: Acid Trip ? [34:45] Tyree feat. Kool Rock Steady: Turn Up The Bass Armando: Land of Confusion /?

May 1988 [MLK speeches throughout]

Source: DeepHousePage.com

Mark Imperial & Dennis Ramirez: Rock This House (Rock The Pipes) (Bessie Smith, samples reel) Phuture: Your Only Friend 2 Puerto Ricans, A Blackman and a Dominican: Do It Properly [various acappellas over top]/Machine: There But For The Grace Of God Go I [briefly] First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (Special Dutch House Mix) Bohannon: Lets Start The Dance/Let’s Start II Dance Again Weeks & Co.: Rock Your World Visual: Somehow, Someway Mr. Lee: I Can’t Forget Thompson & Lenoir: Can’t Stop the House (Instrumental) Freeez feat. John Rocca: I Want It To Be Real (Farley’s Hothouse Piano Mix) Phuture: Acid Trax

WBMX [MLK weekend], 1988

Source: DeepHousePage.com

Martin Luther King speech The Source feat. Candi Staton: You Got the Love (House Apella) MFSB: Love Is The Message/Martin Luther King speech The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh, I Love It (Love Break Groove)/ Rhythm Controll: My House (acappella) Inner Life: Moment Of My Life Bumblebee Unlimited: Love Bug Geraldine Hunt: Can’t Fake The Feeling MFSB feat. The Three Degrees: T.S.O.P. (The Sound of Philadelphia) Farley Funkin Keith: Snare Crazy [Funkin with the Drums] /Martin Luther King introduction Willie Hutch: Brothers Gonna Work It Out [fade out] Diana Ross: No One Gets The Prize Lenny Williams: Midnight Girl

WBMX, 1988 [overlaps with 474]

Source: DeepHousePage.com

Linda Clifford: Don’t Give It Up Wally Badarou: Mambo/Prince and The Revolution: Let’s Go Crazy (intro)/Linda Clifford: The Heat in Me (acappella) Donna McGhee: It Ain’t No Big Thing Savage Progress: Heart Begin To Beat Pam Todd & Love Exchange: Let’s Get Together Two Tons of Fun: Just Us The Salsoul Orchestra feat. Loleatta Holloway: Seconds The Salsoul Orchestra feat. Loleatta Holloway: Runaway Alicia Myers: I Want To Thank You Inner Life: Moment of My Life

WBMX, 1980s [~1987]

Source: DeepHousePage.com

M K II Featuring Kevin Irving: D S T M (Don’t Stop The Music) BnC: House Ain’t Givin Up The Children: Freedom Armando: Land of Confusion Night Moves: Transdance Ragtyme feat. T.C. Roper: Fix It Man Risqué III: Essence of a Dream House Family: No Control Risque III: Risque Madness Fingers Inc.: I’m Strong Thompson & Lenoir: Can’t Stop The House (spaceship and crisps samples) Rhythim Is Rhythim: Move It Kelly Charles: You’re No Good for Me (Classy Club Dub Mix)

WBMX, 1980s [~1987]

Source: DeepHousePage.com

Night Moves: Transdance Wee Papa Girl Rappers: Heat It Up (Adonis House Instrumental) Sandy Anderson: It’s Over (I’m Through) Tyree: Acid Over (Original Mix) J.M. Silk: I Can’t Turn Around Kevin Saunderson: The Groove That Won’t Stop / Ten City: Devotion (Acca-Votion) Phortune: String Free /Ce Ce Rogers: Someday acappella / Martin Luther King speech Fast Eddie: Acid Thunder Inner City: Big Fun / Rhythm Controll: My House (acappella) Royal House: Can You Party J.M. Silk: Shadows of Your Love Kym Mazelle: I’m a Lover Montana Sextet: Heavy Vibes

WBMX, 1980s [~1987]

Source: DeepHousePage.com

Diana Ross: The Boss Lil Louis: How I Feel First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (similar to Ron Hardy edit) Bombers: Pistolero Wood, Brass & Steel: Funkanova Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: Acid Trip White Knight: Yo Baby Yo Kelly Charles: You’re No Good For Me Sybil: My Love Is Guaranteed Jungle Wonz: The Jungle Virgo: Go Wild Rhythm Trax A1 Fingers Inc.: A Path On The House: Ride The Rhythm Frankie Knuckles: It’s A Cold World Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Prayin’

WBMX, 1980s [~1988; overlaps with 125]

Source: DeepHousePage.com

The Salsoul Orchestra feat. Loleatta Holloway: Runaway Alicia Myers: I Want to Thank You Inner Life: Moment Of My Life Chaka Khan: I’m Every Woman First Choice: Love Thang Visual: Somehow, Someway Paul Simpson Connection: Use Me, Lose Me Visual: The Music Got Me (Shep Pettibone Mastermix) Farley “Jackmaster Funk” presents Ricky Dillard: As Always (early version?) Tyree: Acid Crash (very briefly)

#500. farley1987c (“Farley Jackmaster Funk WBMX 1987”), 80. farley12.rm, 1487. FarleyJackmasterFunkWBMX071887deephousepage.mp3

WBMX, 7/18/87

Source: DeepHousePage.com

Phuture: Acid Trax (Bessie Smith, samples reel) House to House: Taste My Love Ragtyme feat. T.C. Roper: Fix It Man Phuture: Your Only Friend Pierre’s Pfantasy Club: Fantasy Girl Maniacs: Sweet Ladies (Instrumental Version)/ Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: Hey Norton (Aw Shucks) (Acappella) The Night Writers: Let The Music Use You B.T. Express: Peace Pipe

#500. farleyjulian1987d (“Farley Jackmaster Funk and Julian Perez 1987”), 81. farley13.rm, 1487. FarleyJackmasterFunkWBMX071887deephousepage.mp3 [partial]

WBMX (part II), 7/18/87 [tracks 9-20 Julian Perez]

Source: DeepHousePage.com

Risque III: Don’t You Know The Housemaster Boyz & The Rude Boy of House: House Nation ? [2:35] /Prince and The Revolution: Let’s Go Crazy (intro) X-Ray: Let’s Go Mike Dunn: Dance You Mutha Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: The Love I Lost (edit) Taana Gardner: Work That Body Jesse Saunders: On & On (5A) Cuco: The Circus Night Moves: Transdance Farley “Jackmaster” Funk & Ricky Dillard: It’s U The Rude Boy Farley Keith: Give Your Self To Me Visual: The Music Got Me Ris: Love-N-Music Wired: To The Beat of the Drum Bad Boy Bill: Jack It All Night Long Mink: Rhythem Method Julian “Jumpin” Perez feat. Connie V: Jack Me Till I Scream Mark Imperial & Dennis Ramirez: Rock This House

WBMX, 1988

Source: DeepHousePage.com

The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh I Love It (Love Break) Lil’ Louis: Music Takes You Away beats [8:45] Dhar Braxton: Jump Back Jean Carn: Was That All It Was Visual: Somehow, Someway E’leesa: Where Did Your Love Go? Ruffneck feat. Cheri Williams: The Power - The Rhythm (The Last Dance At The Dise Mix) beats [32:30] Royal House: Can You Party Phuture: Slam The Todd Terry Project: Bango (To the Batmobile) Mr. Lee: Pump Up Chicago

Hot Lunch Mix, 1980s [~1987]

Source: DeepHousePage.com

The It: Donnie Raw Silk: Do It to the Music [gap] train sound effects, samples Farley Jackmaster Funk/Ricky Dillard: It’s All Over (unreleased) Jungle Wonz: Time Marches On Virgo: Go Wild Rhythm Trax A1 [train sound effects] Farley “Jackmaster” Funk & Ricky Dillard: It’s U Sterling Void: Take It Higher Mr. Fingers: Can You Feel It?/Jamie Principle: Bad Boy John Rocca: I Want It to Be Real (Farley’s Hot House Piano Mix) Frankie Knuckles: It’s A Cold World [announcement, tape pause, partial medley]

WBMX Saturday Night Live Ain’t No Jive Chicago Dance Party, 1988 [lots of echo use]

Source: DeepHousePage.com

Black Riot: Warlock Sleezy D.: I’ve Lost Control Honest Doc. & Mr Driver: The Spell Jungle Wonz: The Jungle beats [16:51] ? [18:10] Fingers Inc.: Distant Planet beats [24:42] Royal House: Can You Party Bam Bam: Where’s Your Child? Kevin Saunderson: The Groove That Won’t Stop Inner City: Big Fun Jamie Principle: Rebels (House of Trix Mix)

WBMX Saturday Night Live Ain’t No Jive Chicago Dance Party, 1988

Source: DeepHousePage.com

Jamie Principle: Rebels (House of Trix Mix) Thompson & Lenoir: Can’t Stop The House Kraze: The Party/ Alessandro Novaga: Faces Drums 3 Joe Smooth: The Promised Land Sterling Void: It’s All Right Ce Ce Rogers: Someday (Some Dub) Virgo: Go Wild Rhythm Trax A1 Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: Should I Need You /Ce Ce Rogers: Someday (Accainstrumental)/ Ralphi Rosario: You Used To Hold Me (Accapella) / Ten City: Devotion (Acca-Votion) Status IV: You Ain’t Really Down (Accapella) Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: Bass Lives On /Class Action: Weekend (acappella) Linda Clifford: The Heat in Me (acappella) Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: Acid Trip ? [32:54] beats [34:00] Ragtyme feat. T.C. Roper: Fix It Man Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: The Acid Life Victor Romeo and The Move feat. Reggie Hall: I Want Your Love ? [43:16] Phortune: String Free

WBMX Saturday Night Live Ain’t No Jive Chicago Dance Party, 1988

Source: DeepHousePage.com

LNR: Work It to the Bone Alessandro Novaga: Eletronic Drums [sic] Fusi Four Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: I Need a Friend (unreleased version) Alessandro Novaga: Eletronic Drums [sic] Fusi Four [again] Rhythim Is Rhythim: Sinister (Trolley Mix) Royal House: Can You Party Farley “Jackmaster” Funk & Jessie Saunders: Love Can’t Turn Around Spike Rebel & I.C.E.: House Rap (The I.C.E. Vocal Mix) /Prince: Let’s Go Crazy (intro) Jamie Principle: Rebels (House of Trix Mix) Ragtyme feat. T.C. Roper: Fix It Man beats [24:15] Mr Lee: Pump Up Chicago First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (Special Dutch House Mix?) Edward Crosby: It’s Party Time

#672. farleywbmx1988new1.rm, 691. farleyde88.rm, 1197. FarleyJackmasterFunk1027FMWBMX1988-Juan0205 (“] WBMX Chicago - DJ Farley Jackmaster Funk - 1988 - Jack Party vol. I [mentalP remaster]”)

WBMX, 1988

Source: DeepHousePage.com

Phase II: Reachin’ Ce Ce Rogers: Someday Kym Mazelle: I’m a Lover The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh I Love It/Ten City: Devotion (Acca-Votion) Love Committee: Just as Long as I Got You Phortune: String Free/Rhythm Controll: My House (acappella) Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: Acid Trip / Martin Luther King speech / Ellis-D: My Loleatta / Sinnamon: I Need You Now (Acappella) Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: I Need a Friend Fast Eddie: Can U Still Dance Acid Fingers: Mix It Up Alessandro Novaga: Faces Drums 3 Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: Bass Lives On Class Action: Weekend (acappella) Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: Should I Need You /Lyn Collins: Think (About It) intro Fast Eddie: Acid Thunder Prince: Controversy Armando: 151 ? [40:00] Da Posse: The Groove Tyree: Acid Over (Tyree’s Mix) LNR: Work It to the Bone

WBMX, Chicago, 1987/88?

Source: DeepHousePage.com

Royal House: Can You Party ? [1:31] Prince and The Revolution: Let’s Go Crazy (intro)/ Rhythim Is Rhythim: Feel Surreal Rhythim Is Rhythim: Nude Photo Joe Smooth: The Promised Land Armando: Land of Confusion Mr Lee: Pump Up Chicago / ? Tyree: Acid Over (Tyree’s Mix)

WBMX, 1987

Source: DeepHousePage.com

Gaznevada: I.C. Love Affair Convertion: Let’s Do It One Way feat. Al Hudson: Do Your Thang Virgo: Go Wild Rhythm Trax A1 Denroy Morgan: I’ll Do Anything For You Gino Soccio: Try It Out Fast Eddie: Jack the House [train effect] Rhythim Is Rhythim: Move It House Family: A House in Heaven (Tynae Goes On) /Sinnamon: I Need You Now

WGCI Mastermix, 1987? [tarzan sample throughout]

Source: DeepHousePage.com

R.T. & The Rockmen Unlimited: (I Want to Go To) Chicago Mr. Fingers: Can You Feel It? Fingers Inc.: A Path (Instrumental Mix) /Martin Luther King speech Santos: Work The Box E.S.P.: It’s You (Instrumental)/Sleezy D.: I’ve Lost Control The Housemaster Boyz & The Rude Boy of House: House Nation Starflight: Dance to the Beat Columbus Circle: If You Read My Mind Frankie Knuckles: It’s A Cold World Virgo: Go Wild Rhythm Trax A1/2 House People feat. Cynthia M: Move My Body/Adonis: We’re Rocking Down The House Virgo: Go Wild Rhythm Trax B2 MFSB: Love Is the Message (Eddie Murphy sample) On The House: Ride The Rhythm Mr. Fingers: Can You Feel It? [again]

WGCI Mastermix, 1987

Source: DeepHousePage.com

Farley Jackmaster Funk/Ricky Dillard: It’s All Over (unreleased) The Force: It’s O.K., It’s O.K. The Rude Boy Farley Keith: Give Your House To Me Farley “Jackmaster” Funk & Jessie Saunders: Love Can’t Turn Around No One Jacks The Box (unreleased) Farm Boy: Move Northend feat. Michelle Wallace: Happy Days

WBMX, 1987, compliments of Mario Luna

Source: DeepHousePage.com

Martin Luther King speech House Family: No Control Mr. Fingers: Mystery of Love Joe R. Lewis: Love Mystery Sterling Void: It’s All Right Li’l Louis: How I Feel Farley Jackmaster Funk/Ricky Dillard: It’s U (instrumental) ? [16:44] / Ten City: Devotion (Acca-Votion) Ben Mays: Lover Man Curtis Mc Claine and On The House: Let’s Get Busy Jody Fingers Finch: Jack Your Big Booty Reggie The Movemaker: Get Your Money Man Cultural Vibe: Ma Foom Bey Public Enemy: Timebomb Eric B. and Rakim: I Know You Got Soul Heavy D & The Boyz: The Overweight Lover (tarzan scream, tape pause) Trinere: How Can We Be Wrong Freestyle: Don’t Stop The Rock White Knight: White Knight Jacks Marshall Jefferson: Move Your Body (The House Music Anthem) Yellow House: Jack My Body [followed by 35 min. silence]

WBMX, 1987

Source: DeepHousePage.com

Double Exposure: My Love Is Free Yellow House: Jack My Body Taana Gardner: Work That Body Virgo: Go Wild Rhythm Trax A1 Farley Jackmaster Funk/Ricky Dillard: It’s U Jungle Wonz: The Jungle ? [15:46 same as 1078 track 8] /Prince: Let’s Go Crazy (intro) MFSB: Love Is the Message Carl Bean: I Was Born This Way First Choice: Love Thang Change: The Glow of Love Fatback: Backstrokin’ Patti LaBelle: Music Is My Way of Life Risque III: Don’t You Know Fingers Inc.: Distant Planet ? [41:11] Dan Hartman: Vertigo/Relight My Fire

WBMX, 1987

Source: DeepHousePage.com

Dan Hartman: Vertigo/Relight My Fire Edward Crosby: It’s Party Time Armando: Land of Confusion Darryl Pandy with Farley Jackmaster Funk: Free Man Rhythim Is Rhythim: Strings of Life Prince and The Revolution: Let’s Go Crazy (intro) Shot: Main Thing ? [19:16] Donna McGhee: It Ain’t No Big Thing Tullio De Piscopo: Stop Bajon Wally Badarou: Chief Inspector

Friday Night Jams, WBMX Chicago, 1987

Source: DeepHousePage.com

Armando: Downfall /Martin Luther King speech Jimmy “Bo” Horne: Spank Li’l Louis: Frequency (Track) dB: I Have A Dream (Original Dream) /Martin Luther King speech ? [12:31] /Martin Luther King speech Virgo: Go Wild Rhythm Trax A1/Ten City: Devotion (Acca-Votion) Lil’ Louis: Video Clash /Martin Luther King speech [tape pause, then same as mix 789]

WBMX 1985 1987, compliments of Mario Luna

Source: DeepHousePage.com

On The House: Give Me Back the Love Lidell Townsell: Party People Jack Your Body Mike Dunn: Dance You Mutha / Rhythim Is Rhythim: Nude Photo / Rhythim Is Rhythim: The Dance Phuture: Acid Trax Rhythim Is Rhythim: Move It Sterling Void: Take It Higher Sleezy D.: I’ve Lost Control Thompson & Lenoir: Can’t Stop the House (Instrumental) The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh, I Love It (Love Break) Jeanette Thomas: Shake Your Body (House Shaker Version) Virgo: Go Wild Rhythm Trax A1 /Funkadelic: (Not Just) Knee Deep

WBMX, 8/27/87

Source: DeepHousePage.com

Ten City: One Kiss Will Make It Better Machine: Is It Love Central Line: Walking into Sunshine Montana Sextet: Heavy Vibes/Martin Luther King speech Lyn Collins: Think (About It) Kasso: Walkman Virgo: Go Wild Rhythm Trax A1 Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: Should I Need You/Ten City: Devotion (Halla-Pella)/Linda Clifford: The Heat In Me (acappella) ? [34:42] ? [36:17] Lil’ Louis: Music Takes You Away [same as track 9] /Martin Luther King speech ? [42:30]

WBMX, 8/27/87

Source: DeepHousePage.com

Visual: Somehow, Someway Martin Circus: Disco Circus ? [8:05] /Ce Ce Rogers: Someday acappella Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: I Need a Friend (unreleased version) /Sinnamon: I Need You Now a cappella ? [9:55] Rhythim Is Rhythim: Sinister /Prince and The Revolution: Let’s Go Crazy (intro) ? [19:15] / Ralphi Rosario: You Used To Hold Me (Accapella) Phortune: String Free Marshall Jefferson: Destination Ragtyme feat. Byron Stingily: Can’t Stay Away Fingers Inc.: Music Take Me Up ? [41:50] E’leesa: Where Did Your Love Go? (Dubapella)

Live on WBMX (courtesy of Magic Juan), 2/27/88 [echo throughout]

Source: DeepHousePage.com

Pam Todd & Love Exchange: Let’s Get Together beats & samples Eddie Kendricks: He’s a Friend Savage Progress: Heart Begin To Beat / Linda Clifford: The Heat in Me (acappella) Alicia Myers: I Want To Thank You Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band: Cherchez La Femme Willie Hutch: Slick Alessandro Novaga: Eletronic [sic] Drums Fusi Four Bumblebee Unlimited: Love Bug Lyn Collins: Think (About It) The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh, I Love It (Love Break Groove) MFSB feat. The Three Degrees: T.S.O.P. (The Sound of Philadelphia)/train effect Clash: The Magnificent Dance/ Linda Clifford: The Heat in Me (acappella) Third World: Now That We’ve Found Love Ashford & Simpson: Found a Cure Wood, Brass & Steel: Funkanova Tyree: Video Crash Fingers Inc.: Never No More Lonely Risque III: Don’t You Know Joe R. Lewis: Love Mystery ? [62:40]

Source: DJ Assault, Jefferson Ave Records

Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle: Baby Wants to Ride Tyree: Acid Over (Tyree’s Mix) LNR: Work It to the Bone ? [10:04] / Prince and The Revolution: Let’s Go Crazy (intro)/ Mike Dunn: Dance You Mutha ? [15:37] Kraze: The Party ? [21:00] beats Lil’ Louis: Video Clash/Linda Clifford: The Heat in Me (acappella) Armando: Land of Confusion[?]/Ten City: Devotion (Halla-Pella) ? [34:40] Phuture: Dream Girl Rhythim Is Rhythim: Wiggin /MLK speech/beats [48:22] Rhythim Is Rhythim: Strings of Life Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: I Need a Friend Chocolate Milk: Who’s Getting It Now (A Cappella)/ Armando: 151 Jamie Principle: Rebels (House Of Trix Mix) Da Rebels: It's Time To Jack The House Kevin Saunderson: The Groove That Won’t Stop The Housemaster Boyz & The Rude Boy of House: House Nation Fingers Inc.: Never No More Lonely Yellow House: Jack My Body Jackmaster Curt: Real Fresh House

Source: DJ Assault, Jefferson Ave Records

? Lidell Townsell: Get The Hole Fingers Inc.: Never No More Lonely /beats Jungle Wonz: Time Marches On Frankie Knuckles : Only The Strong Survive Alessandro Novaga: Fusi Five & Six Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: My House Yellow House: Jack My Body The Chi-Lites: My First Mistake (break) Nightlife Unlimited: Peaches & Prunes (edit) Ten City: Devotion Armando: 151 Rickster: Night Moves

Source: DJ Assault, Jefferson Ave Records

Ragtyme feat. T.C. Roper: Fix It Man Rhythim Is Rhythim: Strings of Life Candido: Jingo Risqué III: Essence of a Dream Mike Dunn: Dance You Mutha Phuture: Fantasy Girl Gallifré: Night Beats (House Rhythm) Gallifré: Night Beats (Beats) Project Democracy Featuring China: Is This Dream For Real? House to House feat. Kim Mazelle: Taste My Love John Rocca: I Want It To Be Real (Farley ‘Jackmaster’ Funk Piano Mix) / Sinnamon: I Need You Now (a cappella) First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder The Children: Freedom Prince and The Revolution: Let’s Go Crazy (intro) Armando: Land of Confusion Phortune: String Free

[train effects over transitions]

Source: Martin Luna

Jamie Principle: Bad Boy beats beats Jamie Principle: Baby Wants to Ride The House Master Boyz and The Rude Boy of House: House Nation Chip E: Time to Jack (remix) beats/train effect ? [16:20] 2 House People feat. Cynthia M: House My Body Farley Funkin Keith: Jackin the Bass [Funkin with the Drums]/Master C & J: Face It Dhar Braxton: Jump Back (Set You Free)

Source: Martin Luna

Bam Bam: Where’s Your Child Farley Jackmaster Funk: Jack’n The House Phuture: Acid Tracks B Beat Girls: For The Same Man John Rocca: Once Upon a Dub Ten City: Right Back To You Chaz Jankel: Glad To Know You Gary’s Gang: Makin’ Music Terry Baldwin feat. Paris Grey: Don't Lead Me (Medusa House Mix)/Farley Jackmaster Funk: Hey Norton (Aw Shucks) Acapella Mike Dunn: Magic Feet Starflight: Dance To The Beat Alessandro Novaga: Faces Drums 3 Farley Jackmaster Funk: U Ain't Really House (Really House Mix) Mr. Lee: Pump Up Chicago

Farley "Jackmaster Funk"(WBMX August 1988) Part 1

Source: Jerry Willis

Lyn Collins: Think (About It) intro Mr. Fingers: Can You Feel It? /Vesta Williams: Don’t Blow A Good Thing (A Cappella)/ The Source feat. Candi Staton: You Got the Love (House Apella) Eddie Kendricks: Goin’ Up In Smoke Eddie Kendricks: He’s a Friend First Choice: Love Thang/ Rhythm Controll: My House (acappella) The Salsoul Orchestra feat. Loleatta Holloway: Runaway Cheryl Lynn: You Saved My Day Willie Hutch: Brothers Gonna Work It Out Ecstasy, Passion & Pain: Touch & Go (New Mix)

Farley "Jackmaster Funk"(WBMX August 1988) Part 2

Source: Jerry Willis