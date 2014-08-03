Farley “Jackmaster” Funk, 1987-1988
1987 was a pivotal year in Chicago’s short but sweet house music scene. The Muzic Box and the Power Plant had already closed, yet promoters were beginning to throw big teen parties at hotels and theaters, and more adult clubs like A.K.A. were beginning to spin house music. Club LaRay, C.O.D., and Medusa’s were still going strong. Meanwhile, house music’s market was increasingly shifting overseas, with Steve “Silk” Hurley’s “Jack Your Body” topping the U.K. singles chart (with a cover proclaiming “The House Sound of Chicago”). By my count, the number of local record labels doubled.
Needless to say, radio DJs, including Farley, shifted from a mix of boogie and Italo to almost all Chicago house. Some Detroit tracks were finally beginning to sneak in, too. These playlists complement the 1984-1986 Farley mixes I posted two years ago. As always, any help with missing IDs is appreciated.
#13. farley3
WBMX, ~1987
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- Willie Hutch: Brothers Gonna Work It Out
- Ecstasy, Passion & Pain: Touch & Go
- Jean Carn: Was That All It Was
- Li’l Louis: How I Feel (MLK speech, Sinnamon: I Need You Now acappella)
- Phuture: Acid Trax
- Made In USA: Melodies (edit)
- Armando: Land of Confusion
- Fingers Inc.: Distant Planet
- Rhythim Is Rhythim: Strings of Life
- The Originals: Down to Love Town (break)
- Diana Ross: No One Gets the Prize (break)
- Gaz: Sing Sing
- B.T. Express: Express
- ABC: The Night You Murdered Love (The Sheer-Chic Remix)
- Risqué III: Essence of a Dream
- Brass Construction: We
- Jesse Saunders: On and On (5A)
#35. farley5
WBMX, 3/14/1988
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- Dhar Braxton: Jump Back (Set You Free)
- John Rocca: Move
- Colonel Abrams: Music Is The Answer
- Armando: Downfall/Ten City: Devotion (Halla-Pella)
- The House Gang: Cool J Trax
- Ten City: Devotion
- beats [18:00]
- Joe R. Lewis: Sometimes I (Instr)
- Yellow House: Jack My Body
- Mike Dunn: Magic Feet/Kraftwerk: Numbers/Computer World 2
- Armando: Land of Confusion/Fingers Inc.: Never No More Lonely
- Tyree: Video Crash (Vocal Mix)
- The Todd Terry Project: Back to the Beat
- The Todd Terry Project: Bango (To the Batmobile)
#61. farley8
WKKC, 11/25/1988
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- Vicky Martin: Not Gonna Do It (Larry Patterson 12" Mix)
- Phase II: Reachin’
- Sterling Void: Runaway Girl
- The It: Donnie
- Armando: 151
- ? [25:45]
- ? [27:41]
- Exodus: Together Forever (edit)
- Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: Acid Trip
- ? [34:45]
- Tyree feat. Kool Rock Steady: Turn Up The Bass
- Armando: Land of Confusion/?
#74. farley6
May 1988 [MLK speeches throughout]
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- Mark Imperial & Dennis Ramirez: Rock This House (Rock The Pipes) (Bessie Smith, samples reel)
- Phuture: Your Only Friend
- 2 Puerto Ricans, A Blackman and a Dominican: Do It Properly [various acappellas over top]/Machine: There But For The Grace Of God Go I [briefly]
- First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (Special Dutch House Mix)
- Bohannon: Lets Start The Dance/Let’s Start II Dance Again
- Weeks & Co.: Rock Your World
- Visual: Somehow, Someway
- Mr. Lee: I Can’t Forget
- Thompson & Lenoir: Can’t Stop the House (Instrumental)
- Freeez feat. John Rocca: I Want It To Be Real (Farley’s Hothouse Piano Mix)
- Phuture: Acid Trax
#102. farley14, 21. farley4.rm
WBMX [MLK weekend], 1988
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- Martin Luther King speech
- The Source feat. Candi Staton: You Got the Love (House Apella)
- MFSB: Love Is The Message/Martin Luther King speech
- The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh, I Love It (Love Break Groove)/Rhythm Controll: My House (acappella)
- Inner Life: Moment Of My Life
- Bumblebee Unlimited: Love Bug
- Geraldine Hunt: Can’t Fake The Feeling
- MFSB feat. The Three Degrees: T.S.O.P. (The Sound of Philadelphia)
- Farley Funkin Keith: Snare Crazy [Funkin with the Drums]/Martin Luther King introduction
- Willie Hutch: Brothers Gonna Work It Out [fade out]
- Diana Ross: No One Gets The Prize
- Lenny Williams: Midnight Girl
#125. farley85
WBMX, 1988 [overlaps with 474]
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- Linda Clifford: Don’t Give It Up
- Wally Badarou: Mambo/Prince and The Revolution: Let’s Go Crazy (intro)/Linda Clifford: The Heat in Me (acappella)
- Donna McGhee: It Ain’t No Big Thing
- Savage Progress: Heart Begin To Beat
- Pam Todd & Love Exchange: Let’s Get Together
- Two Tons of Fun: Just Us
- The Salsoul Orchestra feat. Loleatta Holloway: Seconds
- The Salsoul Orchestra feat. Loleatta Holloway: Runaway
- Alicia Myers: I Want To Thank You
- Inner Life: Moment of My Life
#145. farley34
WBMX, 1980s [~1987]
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- M K II Featuring Kevin Irving: D S T M (Don’t Stop The Music)
- BnC: House Ain’t Givin Up
- The Children: Freedom
- Armando: Land of Confusion
- Night Moves: Transdance
- Ragtyme feat. T.C. Roper: Fix It Man
- Risqué III: Essence of a Dream
- House Family: No Control
- Risque III: Risque Madness
- Fingers Inc.: I’m Strong
- Thompson & Lenoir: Can’t Stop The House (spaceship and crisps samples)
- Rhythim Is Rhythim: Move It
- Kelly Charles: You’re No Good for Me (Classy Club Dub Mix)
#203. farley150
WBMX, 1980s [~1987]
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- Night Moves: Transdance
- Wee Papa Girl Rappers: Heat It Up (Adonis House Instrumental)
- Sandy Anderson: It’s Over (I’m Through)
- Tyree: Acid Over (Original Mix)
- J.M. Silk: I Can’t Turn Around
- Kevin Saunderson: The Groove That Won’t Stop/Ten City: Devotion (Acca-Votion)
- Phortune: String Free/Ce Ce Rogers: Someday acappella / Martin Luther King speech
- Fast Eddie: Acid Thunder
- Inner City: Big Fun/Rhythm Controll: My House (acappella)
- Royal House: Can You Party
- J.M. Silk: Shadows of Your Love
- Kym Mazelle: I’m a Lover
- Montana Sextet: Heavy Vibes
#266. farley693
WBMX, 1980s [~1987]
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- Diana Ross: The Boss
- Lil Louis: How I Feel
- First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (similar to Ron Hardy edit)
- Bombers: Pistolero
- Wood, Brass & Steel: Funkanova
- Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: Acid Trip
- White Knight: Yo Baby Yo
- Kelly Charles: You’re No Good For Me
- Sybil: My Love Is Guaranteed
- Jungle Wonz: The Jungle
- Virgo: Go Wild Rhythm Trax A1
- Fingers Inc.: A Path
- On The House: Ride The Rhythm
- Frankie Knuckles: It’s A Cold World
- Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: Prayin’
#474. farleybmx
WBMX, 1980s [~1988; overlaps with 125]
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- The Salsoul Orchestra feat. Loleatta Holloway: Runaway
- Alicia Myers: I Want to Thank You
- Inner Life: Moment Of My Life
- Chaka Khan: I’m Every Woman
- First Choice: Love Thang
- Visual: Somehow, Someway
- Paul Simpson Connection: Use Me, Lose Me
- Visual: The Music Got Me (Shep Pettibone Mastermix)
- Farley “Jackmaster Funk” presents Ricky Dillard: As Always (early version?)
- Tyree: Acid Crash (very briefly)
#500. farley1987c (“Farley Jackmaster Funk WBMX 1987”), 80. farley12.rm, 1487. FarleyJackmasterFunkWBMX071887deephousepage.mp3
WBMX, 7/18/87
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- Phuture: Acid Trax (Bessie Smith, samples reel)
- House to House: Taste My Love
- Ragtyme feat. T.C. Roper: Fix It Man
- Phuture: Your Only Friend
- Pierre’s Pfantasy Club: Fantasy Girl
- Maniacs: Sweet Ladies (Instrumental Version)/Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: Hey Norton (Aw Shucks) (Acappella)
- The Night Writers: Let The Music Use You
- B.T. Express: Peace Pipe
#500. farleyjulian1987d (“Farley Jackmaster Funk and Julian Perez 1987”), 81. farley13.rm, 1487. FarleyJackmasterFunkWBMX071887deephousepage.mp3 [partial]
WBMX (part II), 7/18/87 [tracks 9-20 Julian Perez]
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- Risque III: Don’t You Know
- The Housemaster Boyz & The Rude Boy of House: House Nation
- ? [2:35]/Prince and The Revolution: Let’s Go Crazy (intro)
- X-Ray: Let’s Go
- Mike Dunn: Dance You Mutha
- Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes: The Love I Lost (edit)
- Taana Gardner: Work That Body
- Jesse Saunders: On & On (5A)
- Cuco: The Circus
- Night Moves: Transdance
- Farley “Jackmaster” Funk & Ricky Dillard: It’s U
- The Rude Boy Farley Keith: Give Your Self To Me
- Visual: The Music Got Me
- Ris: Love-N-Music
- Wired: To The Beat of the Drum
- Bad Boy Bill: Jack It All Night Long
- Mink: Rhythem Method
- Julian “Jumpin” Perez feat. Connie V: Jack Me Till I Scream
- Mark Imperial & Dennis Ramirez: Rock This House
#523. farley1980s (“Farley1980s”)
WBMX, 1988
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh I Love It (Love Break)
- Lil’ Louis: Music Takes You Away
- beats [8:45]
- Dhar Braxton: Jump Back
- Jean Carn: Was That All It Was
- Visual: Somehow, Someway
- E’leesa: Where Did Your Love Go?
- Ruffneck feat. Cheri Williams: The Power - The Rhythm (The Last Dance At The Dise Mix)
- beats [32:30]
- Royal House: Can You Party
- Phuture: Slam
- The Todd Terry Project: Bango (To the Batmobile)
- Mr. Lee: Pump Up Chicago
#570. farleychinative1
Hot Lunch Mix, 1980s [~1987]
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- The It: Donnie
- Raw Silk: Do It to the Music [gap]
- train sound effects, samples
- Farley Jackmaster Funk/Ricky Dillard: It’s All Over (unreleased)
- Jungle Wonz: Time Marches On
- Virgo: Go Wild Rhythm Trax A1 [train sound effects]
- Farley “Jackmaster” Funk & Ricky Dillard: It’s U
- Sterling Void: Take It Higher
- Mr. Fingers: Can You Feel It?/Jamie Principle: Bad Boy
- John Rocca: I Want It to Be Real (Farley’s Hot House Piano Mix)
- Frankie Knuckles: It’s A Cold World
- [announcement, tape pause, partial medley]
#600. farley1988gant
WBMX Saturday Night Live Ain’t No Jive Chicago Dance Party, 1988 [lots of echo use]
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- Black Riot: Warlock
- Sleezy D.: I’ve Lost Control
- Honest Doc. & Mr Driver: The Spell
- Jungle Wonz: The Jungle
- beats [16:51]
- ? [18:10]
- Fingers Inc.: Distant Planet
- beats [24:42]
- Royal House: Can You Party
- Bam Bam: Where’s Your Child?
- Kevin Saunderson: The Groove That Won’t Stop
- Inner City: Big Fun
- Jamie Principle: Rebels (House of Trix Mix)
#600. farley1988gant2
WBMX Saturday Night Live Ain’t No Jive Chicago Dance Party, 1988
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- Jamie Principle: Rebels (House of Trix Mix)
- Thompson & Lenoir: Can’t Stop The House
- Kraze: The Party/Alessandro Novaga: Faces Drums 3
- Joe Smooth: The Promised Land
- Sterling Void: It’s All Right
- Ce Ce Rogers: Someday (Some Dub)
- Virgo: Go Wild Rhythm Trax A1
- Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: Should I Need You/Ce Ce Rogers: Someday (Accainstrumental)/Ralphi Rosario: You Used To Hold Me (Accapella)/Ten City: Devotion (Acca-Votion)
- Status IV: You Ain’t Really Down (Accapella)
- Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: Bass Lives On/Class Action: Weekend (acappella)
- Linda Clifford: The Heat in Me (acappella)
- Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: Acid Trip
- ? [32:54]
- beats [34:00]
- Ragtyme feat. T.C. Roper: Fix It Man
- Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: The Acid Life
- Victor Romeo and The Move feat. Reggie Hall: I Want Your Love
- ? [43:16]
- Phortune: String Free
#625. farleywbmx1988c
WBMX Saturday Night Live Ain’t No Jive Chicago Dance Party, 1988
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- LNR: Work It to the Bone
- Alessandro Novaga: Eletronic Drums [sic] Fusi Four
- Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: I Need a Friend (unreleased version)
- Alessandro Novaga: Eletronic Drums [sic] Fusi Four [again]
- Rhythim Is Rhythim: Sinister (Trolley Mix)
- Royal House: Can You Party
- Farley “Jackmaster” Funk & Jessie Saunders: Love Can’t Turn Around
- Spike Rebel & I.C.E.: House Rap (The I.C.E. Vocal Mix)/Prince: Let’s Go Crazy (intro)
- Jamie Principle: Rebels (House of Trix Mix)
- Ragtyme feat. T.C. Roper: Fix It Man
- beats [24:15]
- Mr Lee: Pump Up Chicago
- First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder (Special Dutch House Mix?)
- Edward Crosby: It’s Party Time
#672. farleywbmx1988new1.rm, 691. farleyde88.rm, 1197. FarleyJackmasterFunk1027FMWBMX1988-Juan0205 (“] WBMX Chicago - DJ Farley Jackmaster Funk - 1988 - Jack Party vol. I [mentalP remaster]”)
WBMX, 1988
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- Phase II: Reachin’
- Ce Ce Rogers: Someday
- Kym Mazelle: I’m a Lover
- The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh I Love It/Ten City: Devotion (Acca-Votion)
- Love Committee: Just as Long as I Got You
- Phortune: String Free/Rhythm Controll: My House (acappella)
- Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: Acid Trip / Martin Luther King speech / Ellis-D: My Loleatta / Sinnamon: I Need You Now (Acappella)
- Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: I Need a Friend
- Fast Eddie: Can U Still Dance
- Acid Fingers: Mix It Up
- Alessandro Novaga: Faces Drums 3
- Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: Bass Lives On
- Class Action: Weekend (acappella)
- Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: Should I Need You/Lyn Collins: Think (About It) intro
- Fast Eddie: Acid Thunder
- Prince: Controversy
- Armando: 151
- ? [40:00]
- Da Posse: The Groove
- Tyree: Acid Over (Tyree’s Mix)
- LNR: Work It to the Bone
#757. farleydave02
WBMX, Chicago, 1987/88?
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- Royal House: Can You Party
- ? [1:31]
- Prince and The Revolution: Let’s Go Crazy (intro)/Rhythim Is Rhythim: Feel Surreal
- Rhythim Is Rhythim: Nude Photo
- Joe Smooth: The Promised Land
- Armando: Land of Confusion
- Mr Lee: Pump Up Chicago/?
- Tyree: Acid Over (Tyree’s Mix)
#789. farleywbmx0702a
WBMX, 1987
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- Gaznevada: I.C. Love Affair
- Convertion: Let’s Do It
- One Way feat. Al Hudson: Do Your Thang
- Virgo: Go Wild Rhythm Trax A1
- Denroy Morgan: I’ll Do Anything For You
- Gino Soccio: Try It Out
- Fast Eddie: Jack the House [train effect]
- Rhythim Is Rhythim: Move It
- House Family: A House in Heaven (Tynae Goes On)/Sinnamon: I Need You Now
#949. farleytarzanmix
WGCI Mastermix, 1987? [tarzan sample throughout]
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- R.T. & The Rockmen Unlimited: (I Want to Go To) Chicago
- Mr. Fingers: Can You Feel It?
- Fingers Inc.: A Path (Instrumental Mix)/Martin Luther King speech
- Santos: Work The Box
- E.S.P.: It’s You (Instrumental)/Sleezy D.: I’ve Lost Control
- The Housemaster Boyz & The Rude Boy of House: House Nation
- Starflight: Dance to the Beat
- Columbus Circle: If You Read My Mind
- Frankie Knuckles: It’s A Cold World
- Virgo: Go Wild Rhythm Trax A1/2 House People feat. Cynthia M: Move My Body/Adonis: We’re Rocking Down The House
- Virgo: Go Wild Rhythm Trax B2
- MFSB: Love Is the Message (Eddie Murphy sample)
- On The House: Ride The Rhythm
- Mr. Fingers: Can You Feel It? [again]
#1004. farley8788
WGCI Mastermix, 1987
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- Farley Jackmaster Funk/Ricky Dillard: It’s All Over (unreleased)
- The Force: It’s O.K., It’s O.K.
- The Rude Boy Farley Keith: Give Your House To Me
- Farley “Jackmaster” Funk & Jessie Saunders: Love Can’t Turn Around
- No One Jacks The Box (unreleased)
- Farm Boy: Move
- Northend feat. Michelle Wallace: Happy Days
#1078. FarleyJMFoldschoolmix1987
WBMX, 1987, compliments of Mario Luna
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- Martin Luther King speech
- House Family: No Control
- Mr. Fingers: Mystery of Love
- Joe R. Lewis: Love Mystery
- Sterling Void: It’s All Right
- Li’l Louis: How I Feel
- Farley Jackmaster Funk/Ricky Dillard: It’s U (instrumental)
- ? [16:44]/Ten City: Devotion (Acca-Votion)
- Ben Mays: Lover Man
- Curtis Mc Claine and On The House: Let’s Get Busy
- Jody Fingers Finch: Jack Your Big Booty
- Reggie The Movemaker: Get Your Money Man
- Cultural Vibe: Ma Foom Bey
- Public Enemy: Timebomb
- Eric B. and Rakim: I Know You Got Soul
- Heavy D & The Boyz: The Overweight Lover (tarzan scream, tape pause)
- Trinere: How Can We Be Wrong
- Freestyle: Don’t Stop The Rock
- White Knight: White Knight Jacks
- Marshall Jefferson: Move Your Body (The House Music Anthem)
- Yellow House: Jack My Body [followed by 35 min. silence]
#1098. farleywbmxchicago1987manny2
WBMX, 1987
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- Double Exposure: My Love Is Free
- Yellow House: Jack My Body
- Taana Gardner: Work That Body
- Virgo: Go Wild Rhythm Trax A1
- Farley Jackmaster Funk/Ricky Dillard: It’s U
- Jungle Wonz: The Jungle
- ? [15:46 same as 1078 track 8]/Prince: Let’s Go Crazy (intro)
- MFSB: Love Is the Message
- Carl Bean: I Was Born This Way
- First Choice: Love Thang
- Change: The Glow of Love
- Fatback: Backstrokin’
- Patti LaBelle: Music Is My Way of Life
- Risque III: Don’t You Know
- Fingers Inc.: Distant Planet
- ? [41:11]
- Dan Hartman: Vertigo/Relight My Fire
#1098. farleywbmxchicago1987manny3
WBMX, 1987
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- Dan Hartman: Vertigo/Relight My Fire
- Edward Crosby: It’s Party Time
- Armando: Land of Confusion
- Darryl Pandy with Farley Jackmaster Funk: Free Man
- Rhythim Is Rhythim: Strings of Life
- Prince and The Revolution: Let’s Go Crazy (intro)
- Shot: Main Thing
- ? [19:16]
- Donna McGhee: It Ain’t No Big Thing
- Tullio De Piscopo: Stop Bajon
- Wally Badarou: Chief Inspector
#1099. farleywbmxchicago1987manny
Friday Night Jams, WBMX Chicago, 1987
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- Armando: Downfall/Martin Luther King speech
- Jimmy “Bo” Horne: Spank
- Li’l Louis: Frequency (Track)
- dB: I Have A Dream (Original Dream)/Martin Luther King speech
- ? [12:31] /Martin Luther King speech
- Virgo: Go Wild Rhythm Trax A1/Ten City: Devotion (Acca-Votion)
- Lil’ Louis: Video Clash/Martin Luther King speech [tape pause, then same as mix 789]
#1172. FarleyJMFWBMX1985Mariol
WBMX
1985 1987, compliments of Mario Luna
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- On The House: Give Me Back the Love
- Lidell Townsell: Party People Jack Your Body
- Mike Dunn: Dance You Mutha/Rhythim Is Rhythim: Nude Photo/Rhythim Is Rhythim: The Dance
- Phuture: Acid Trax
- Rhythim Is Rhythim: Move It
- Sterling Void: Take It Higher
- Sleezy D.: I’ve Lost Control
- Thompson & Lenoir: Can’t Stop the House (Instrumental)
- The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh, I Love It (Love Break)
- Jeanette Thomas: Shake Your Body (House Shaker Version)
- Virgo: Go Wild Rhythm Trax A1/Funkadelic: (Not Just) Knee Deep
#1487. FarleyJackmasterFunkWBMX082788deephousepage
WBMX, 8/27/87
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- Ten City: One Kiss Will Make It Better
- Machine: Is It Love
- Central Line: Walking into Sunshine
- Montana Sextet: Heavy Vibes/Martin Luther King speech
- Lyn Collins: Think (About It)
- Kasso: Walkman
- Virgo: Go Wild Rhythm Trax A1
- Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: Should I Need You/Ten City: Devotion (Halla-Pella)/Linda Clifford: The Heat In Me (acappella)
- ? [34:42]
- ? [36:17]
- Lil’ Louis: Music Takes You Away
- [same as track 9]/Martin Luther King speech
- ? [42:30]
#1487. FarleyJackmasterFunkWBMX082788Part2deephousepage
WBMX, 8/27/87
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- Visual: Somehow, Someway
- Martin Circus: Disco Circus
- ? [8:05]/Ce Ce Rogers: Someday acappella
- Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: I Need a Friend (unreleased version)/Sinnamon: I Need You Now a cappella
- ? [9:55]
- Rhythim Is Rhythim: Sinister/Prince and The Revolution: Let’s Go Crazy (intro)
- ? [19:15]/Ralphi Rosario: You Used To Hold Me (Accapella)
- Phortune: String Free
- Marshall Jefferson: Destination
- Ragtyme feat. Byron Stingily: Can’t Stay Away
- Fingers Inc.: Music Take Me Up
- ? [41:50]
- E’leesa: Where Did Your Love Go? (Dubapella)
#1638. FarleyLiveonWBMXFeb271988
Live on WBMX (courtesy of Magic Juan), 2/27/88 [echo throughout]
Source: DeepHousePage.com
- Pam Todd & Love Exchange: Let’s Get Together
- beats & samples
- Eddie Kendricks: He’s a Friend
- Savage Progress: Heart Begin To Beat/Linda Clifford: The Heat in Me (acappella)
- Alicia Myers: I Want To Thank You
- Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band: Cherchez La Femme
- Willie Hutch: Slick
- Alessandro Novaga: Eletronic [sic] Drums Fusi Four
- Bumblebee Unlimited: Love Bug
- Lyn Collins: Think (About It)
- The Salsoul Orchestra: Ooh, I Love It (Love Break Groove)
- MFSB feat. The Three Degrees: T.S.O.P. (The Sound of Philadelphia)/train effect
- Clash: The Magnificent Dance/Linda Clifford: The Heat in Me (acappella)
- Third World: Now That We’ve Found Love
- Ashford & Simpson: Found a Cure
- Wood, Brass & Steel: Funkanova
- Tyree: Video Crash
- Fingers Inc.: Never No More Lonely
- Risque III: Don’t You Know
- Joe R. Lewis: Love Mystery
- ? [62:40]
FJMF WBMX OakPark Chicago
Source: DJ Assault, Jefferson Ave Records
- Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle: Baby Wants to Ride
- Tyree: Acid Over (Tyree’s Mix)
- LNR: Work It to the Bone
- ? [10:04] / Prince and The Revolution: Let’s Go Crazy (intro)/ Mike Dunn: Dance You Mutha
- ? [15:37]
- Kraze: The Party
- ? [21:00]
- beats
- Lil’ Louis: Video Clash/Linda Clifford: The Heat in Me (acappella)
- Armando: Land of Confusion[?]/Ten City: Devotion (Halla-Pella)
- ? [34:40]
- Phuture: Dream Girl
- Rhythim Is Rhythim: Wiggin/MLK speech/beats [48:22]
- Rhythim Is Rhythim: Strings of Life
- Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: I Need a Friend
- Chocolate Milk: Who’s Getting It Now (A Cappella)/Armando: 151
- Jamie Principle: Rebels (House Of Trix Mix)
- Da Rebels: It's Time To Jack The House
- Kevin Saunderson: The Groove That Won’t Stop
- The Housemaster Boyz & The Rude Boy of House: House Nation
- Fingers Inc.: Never No More Lonely
- Yellow House: Jack My Body
- Jackmaster Curt: Real Fresh House
FarleyJackmaster2
Source: DJ Assault, Jefferson Ave Records
- ?
- Lidell Townsell: Get The Hole
- Fingers Inc.: Never No More Lonely/beats
- Jungle Wonz: Time Marches On
- Frankie Knuckles : Only The Strong Survive
- Alessandro Novaga: Fusi Five & Six
- Farley “Jackmaster” Funk: My House
- Yellow House: Jack My Body
- The Chi-Lites: My First Mistake (break)
- Nightlife Unlimited: Peaches & Prunes (edit)
- Ten City: Devotion
- Armando: 151
- Rickster: Night Moves
Farley JackMaster Funk 1
Source: DJ Assault, Jefferson Ave Records
- Ragtyme feat. T.C. Roper: Fix It Man
- Rhythim Is Rhythim: Strings of Life
- Candido: Jingo
- Risqué III: Essence of a Dream
- Mike Dunn: Dance You Mutha
- Phuture: Fantasy Girl
- Gallifré: Night Beats (House Rhythm)
- Gallifré: Night Beats (Beats)
- Project Democracy Featuring China: Is This Dream For Real?
- House to House feat. Kim Mazelle: Taste My Love
- John Rocca: I Want It To Be Real (Farley ‘Jackmaster’ Funk Piano Mix) / Sinnamon: I Need You Now (a cappella)
- First Choice: Let No Man Put Asunder
- The Children: Freedom
- Prince and The Revolution: Let’s Go Crazy (intro)
- Armando: Land of Confusion
- Phortune: String Free
Farley WGCI ~1987
[train effects over transitions]
Source: Martin Luna
- Jamie Principle: Bad Boy
- beats
- beats
- Jamie Principle: Baby Wants to Ride
- The House Master Boyz and The Rude Boy of House: House Nation
- Chip E: Time to Jack (remix)
- beats/train effect
- ? [16:20]
- 2 House People feat. Cynthia M: House My Body
- Farley Funkin Keith: Jackin the Bass [Funkin with the Drums]/Master C & J: Face It
- Dhar Braxton: Jump Back (Set You Free)
Farley WBMX ~1988
Source: Martin Luna
- Bam Bam: Where’s Your Child
- Farley Jackmaster Funk: Jack’n The House
- Phuture: Acid Tracks
- B Beat Girls: For The Same Man
- John Rocca: Once Upon a Dub
- Ten City: Right Back To You
- Chaz Jankel: Glad To Know You
- Gary’s Gang: Makin’ Music
- Terry Baldwin feat. Paris Grey: Don't Lead Me (Medusa House Mix)/Farley Jackmaster Funk: Hey Norton (Aw Shucks) Acapella
- Mike Dunn: Magic Feet
- Starflight: Dance To The Beat
- Alessandro Novaga: Faces Drums 3
- Farley Jackmaster Funk: U Ain't Really House (Really House Mix)
- Mr. Lee: Pump Up Chicago
Farley "Jackmaster Funk"(WBMX August 1988) Part 1
Source: Jerry Willis
- Lyn Collins: Think (About It) intro
- Mr. Fingers: Can You Feel It?/Vesta Williams: Don’t Blow A Good Thing (A Cappella)/The Source feat. Candi Staton: You Got the Love (House Apella)
- Eddie Kendricks: Goin’ Up In Smoke
- Eddie Kendricks: He’s a Friend
- First Choice: Love Thang/Rhythm Controll: My House (acappella)
- The Salsoul Orchestra feat. Loleatta Holloway: Runaway
- Cheryl Lynn: You Saved My Day
- Willie Hutch: Brothers Gonna Work It Out
- Ecstasy, Passion & Pain: Touch & Go (New Mix)
Farley "Jackmaster Funk"(WBMX August 1988) Part 2
Source: Jerry Willis
- Ecstasy, Passion & Pain: Touch & Go (New Mix)
- Curtis Hairston: I Want You (All Tonight)
- The Salsoul Orchestra: You’re Just The Right Size (House Mix)
- Linda Clifford: The Heat in Me (acappella)
- MFSB: Love Is The Message/Ice-T: Colors (A Cappella)
- Colonel Abrams: Music Is The Answer
- Virgo: Go Wild Rhythm Trax A1
- Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band: Cherchez La Femme
- Third World: Now That We’ve Found Love