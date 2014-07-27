Terry Farley Presents Acid Thunder

More Definitive Original Acid and Deep House 1985-1991

I’m proud to announce this massive 59-track 5-disc compilation of deep and acid house gems with extensive liner notes by yours truly. Acid Thunder, due out August 18, is the follow-up to Terry Farley’s Acid Rain compilation from last year. Farley co-founded the late ’80s London clubbing zine Boy’s Own and the dance label Junior Boy’s Own.

This compilation includes over two-dozen important tracks from D.J. International and its sub-label Underground. My notes tell the story of disco record pool owner Rocky Jones starting the label and signing artists like J.M. Silk, Sterling Void, and Chip E.

Additionally I touch on the early footwork scene through the story of dancer turned producer Kareem Smith from Dog Pack and ENB (Epsilon New Breed). I also cover Chicago house music’s influence on New York’s club scene and on the marketing of Detroit artists overseas. The compilation features several cuts from New York’s Nu Groove label and from Detroit’s Blake Baxter.

Per the press release:

As with Acid Rain, all tracks have been immaculately re-mastered and have never sounded better. This collection also contains numerous tracks which have never been on compilations or available since their original release. Sleeve-notes this time are courtesy of Jacob Arnold, founder and curator of the hugely influential House Music website, Gridface. Once again, we have included a 32 page booklet containing all scans plus photos, flyers and other memorabilia from the archives of Terry Farley and Jacob Arnold.

Visit Ransom Note for the full tracklist and my liner notes, serialized in four parts.